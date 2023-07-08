"Breaking News:" How Neet PG students can get the branch of their choice even if they have low score

New Delhi [India], July 8: As the recent trend suggests, it's extremely hard to get in the college of your choice for these branches - Radio, Derma, Ortho, Medicine. In which generally all medical colleges don't have seats in app branches and when they do have the seats, they only have 1, 2 or 3 seats.

In that case, the only option left for PG students are to take the branches they didn't wanted in the first place but because of lack of availability they end up compromising on their dreams.

And this has been seen more often in students who get less than 350 scores, as the competition becomes tougher and their choice reduces to only 1, "take whatever I can"

And this year specially it has become a bigger issue for NEET PG students as NEXT exams will be introduced next year and the uncertainty of the new format being introduced many experts have been suggesting that it's better to take admission this year rather than be the first ones to sit for exams in a completely new format

Which is where a 15-year-old Admission consultancy firm MBBS360 came into the limelight and made the headlines on Aajtak, News Nation, ABP news, News18, etc...

And it's not even been a month since they received an award for the "Best education consultants of India" by Our highway and transport minister of India Nitin Gadkari and News Nation. Making them the only player in India working on nation Level to reach such heights and Achievements.

What makes them special is their Ability to help NEET PG students to arrange direct meeting with college authorities and get these students seats which no one else can. As more and more students are preferring them, we decided to share their story for students who are looking to get seats in dream branches in top colleges.

