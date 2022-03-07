Moscow [Russia], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The price of Brent crude oil went over $130 per barrel in the early hours of Monday, surpassing the top 2012 mark of over $128.

As of 02:28 Moscow time on Monday (00:28 GMT), the price of May futures for Brent was trading up 9.35 percent, to $129.06 per barrel. At 02:06 the Brent price reached $130.3.

The price of April futures for WTI crude was going up around 9.68 percent in the early hours of Monday, to $126.12 per barrel.

On Thursday, WTI crude went over $115 per barrel for the first time since September 22, 2008. The price of Brent crude oil, in turn, went over $119 per barrel, for the first time since February 13, 2013.

The Brent price reached a historic maximum in 2008, when it stood at over $143 per barrel. (ANI/Sputnik)

