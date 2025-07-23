VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: The Blind Spoon Cafe is not your everyday coffee shop. It's a space where purpose is poured into every cup, and dignity is served alongside delicious meals. Set up under Project Dhrishti, one of the key initiatives of Softhelp Educational and Charitable Trust, this cafe is run entirely by visually impaired individuals, with leadership led by Mr. Thulasi Raman--a visually impaired changemaker himself. It represents not just employment, but empowerment, and isn't just a cafe--it's a movement.

Also Read | 'Christy': Sydney Sweeney Looks Unrecognisable As She Transforms Into Boxer Christy Martin in Upcoming Biopic; Netizens React, Joke 'Beat Us Into Submission' (See Pic).

Project Dhrishti was envisioned as a bridge between technology, training, and transformation for the visually impaired. The Blind Spoon Cafe is its heart in action, proving how communities thrive when equal opportunity becomes a lived value, not just an idea. Here, visually impaired staff don't just play supporting roles--they lead operations, shape customer experiences, and redefine workplace inclusion.

At the helm of this inspiring initiative is Aishwarya, the founder of Softhelp Educational and Charitable Trust. Aishwarya began her journey in social service at just 19, fuelled by passion and a fierce determination to create inclusive spaces through technology and education. Over the past 16 years, she has led Softhelp with unwavering resolve, championing the rights and potential of the visually impaired across cities and states.

Also Read | Infosys Q1 FY26 Results: IT Giant Net Profit Dips 1.6% Sequentially to INR 6,924 Crore, Revenue Up.

Balancing multiple roles--as a mother, professional, caregiver, and social entrepreneur--Aishwarya's journey has not been easy. Life threw up personal emergencies and demands that could have derailed her mission. Yet, she found strength in her purpose and in the unbreakable spirit of her core team. Together, they turned challenges into stepping stones toward lasting change.

Softhelp's impact is deeply felt--spanning over 28,000 lives across five cities, 12 districts, and four states. Through pioneering initiatives like assistive technology development, inclusive STEM education, digital literacy, and livelihood support, the organization continues to expand the horizons of possibility for the visually impaired.

The Blind Spoon Cafe, under Thulasi Raman's thoughtful leadership, is the living embodiment of this mission. Each brewed coffee tells a story of resilience. Each smile across the counter marks a milestone in inclusion. And with Aishwarya guiding the way, the journey toward a more accessible and equal world moves forward--one inspiring step at a time.

To know more please contact: Aishwarya - 9663657273

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)