Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6: Book your dream bike or scooter on EMI with Bajaj Finance and enjoy Utsav Unlimited with special Gudi Padwa offers.

Gudi Padwa, the New Year celebration in Maharashtra, is fast approaching, and it's an auspicious time to purchase new items, especially two-wheelers. A motorcycle or scooter is a perfect companion for daily commuting in the bustling city. With numerous offers on top two-wheeler brands such as Hero, Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha, and others, there's never been a better time to buy a new two-wheeler.

You can get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback on purchase of a two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall. Additional cashback, discounts up to Rs. 20,000, and other freebies are available at partner dealer outlets. The price range for two-wheelers can vary significantly, from under Rs. 50,000 to over Rs. 2 lakh. It's essential to compare various models, features, and prices to find the perfect two-wheeler within your budget. Also, electric two-wheelers such as electric scooters and bikes are becoming increasingly popular due to eco-friendly features. This Gudi Padwa, you can explore buying an electric scooter with offers from brands like Ola. Bajaj Finance makes it easy for you to get your new ride with an easy financing solution of booking the two-wheeler on EMIs.

Top-selling two-wheelers to explore

Here are the top-selling two-wheelers that you can consider buying:

1. Ola S1 Pro electric scooter:

The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is perfect for the ones looking for a sustainable means of transportation. This electric scooter has an ex-showroom price in Mumbai starting from Rs. 1,40,000. It has a top speed of 120 kmph, a range of 195 km, and takes only 6.5 hours to charge. Additionally, you can choose from Eco, Normal, Sports, and Hyper modes depending on your preferences.

2. Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle:

For those looking for a vintage look with modern features, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike is an excellent option. The ex-showroom price of the bike starts from Rs. 1,92,889 in Navi Mumbai. This bike is powered by a 349cc engine and has a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres and a seat height of 805 mm. It delivers an ARAI mileage of 32 kmpl and has a manual 5-speed transmission.

3. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC bike:

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC bike is a budget-friendly option with an ex-showroom price in Mumbai starting from Rs. 85,100. It has an engine capacity of 97.2cc and offers a mileage of 60 kmpl. The bike has a manual 4-speed transmission, a fuel tank capacity of 9.8 litres, and a comfortable seat height of 785 mm.

4. Honda Activa 6G Standard scooter:

The Honda Activa 6G Standard scooter is a ubiquitous option on Indian roads due to its reliability and performance. This scooter has an engine capacity of 109.51 cc and gets an ARAI mileage of 47 kmpl. It features an easy to operate manual transmission of 5-speed. The Honda Activa 6G Standard scooter has an ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 75,700 in Mumbai.

5. Honda SP 125 Disc bike:

This Honda bike has a 124cc engine that offers a mileage of 65 kmpl and has a kerb weight of 116 kg. The bike has a manual 5-speed transmission, a fuel tank capacity of 11.2 litres, and a comfortable seat height of 790mm. The Honda SP 125 Disc bike has an ex-showroom price in Mumbai starting from Rs. 90,619.

Overall, the top-selling two-wheelers in India offer a range of options for individuals looking for style, performance, and sustainability in their mode of transportation.

Gudi Padwa offers on two-wheeler bookings

This Gudi Padwa, Bajaj Finance is providing numerous offers on two-wheelers. These include exchange offers, discounts, cashbacks, and freebies.

* Exchange offers:

Are you unsure about what to do with your old bike? Get up to Rs. 19,999 as part of Gudi Padwa exchange offers.

* Discounts:

Enjoy huge discounts on a wide range of bikes and scooters. You can get anywhere from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 20,000 off on the purchase of a new two-wheeler, making it an excellent opportunity to own a two-wheeler that's within your budget.

* Cashback offers:

You could receive a cashback ranging from Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 15,000. These offers are available on Hero scooters, Yamaha bikes, and other select brands. With the coupon code 'DREAMBIKE', you can get cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on Bajaj Mall. Additional cashback can be availed as per the offers available at our partner dealer outlets.

* Freebies:

Get freebies such as accessories, helmets on select purchases.

Note: The Gudi Padwa offers from Bajaj Finance are available for a limited period and the availability of the offers may vary as per the location of purchase. Certain offers may be available only on a select range of bikes and scooters.

Whether you are looking for the best electric scooter or a high-end sports bike, this season of offers can help you get your two-wheeler with great savings.

Booking a two-wheeler and availing the Gudi Padwa offers

With Bajaj Finance, it is easy to get your scooter or bike using the Gudi Padwa offers. Just follow a few steps to book your two-wheeler:

Step 1: Click here to visit Bajaj Mall.

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and complete the OTP verification.

Step 3: Choose the two-wheeler of your choice, check the applicable offers, and proceed with the booking by clicking on the 'Buy now' button.

Step 4: Review the price breakup and offer details displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Proceed with the authentication process to confirm the booking.

A representative from Bajaj Finance will contact you for additional details and to take the process further.

If you are short of funds, booking your two-vehicle on EMIs can be a convenient option. And Gudi Padwa is an excellent time to buy a new two-wheeler. With multiple brands offering lucrative deals and the availability of financing options such as Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loans, purchasing a two-wheeler is affordable and easy. Go ahead, bring home the two-wheeler of your dreams this Gudi Padwa and make way for new memories this new year.

