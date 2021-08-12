Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering cashback up to Rs. 3,000 on a wide range of washing machines as a part of its Independence Day Sale.

Customers can browse from a variety of fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines. This is a limited period sale valid from 9th-15th August 2021.

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Points Table Updates: Latest Rankings, Team-Wise Standings and Points Tally in ICC WTC 2.

Customers can browse from various brands like Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, Panasonic, LG and choose a washing machine which suits their needs.

LG as a brand is known for providing the best quality washing machine - it offers unique features like Wi-Fi, steam wash, 6 unique motions and much more. One can purchase LG washing machine on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 888 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Also Read | Sayyeshaa Bithday Special: 5 Pictures of the Beautiful Actress With Her Hubby Arya That Prove They Are Made for Each Other.

Below mentioned are some top-selling washing machine brands that customers can choose from on the EMI Store:

1. Samsung washing machine on EMIs starting Rs 942

2. Whirlpool washing machine on EMIs starting Rs 905

3. IFB washing machine on EMIs starting Rs 1,625

4. Godrej washing on EMIs starting Rs 744

5. Panasonic washing machine on EMIs starting Rs 970

Customers can order online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store from 1,000+ Indian cities. This includes popular cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Surat.

While purchasing a washing machine, customers can also choose convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3 to 24 months on the EMI Store.

Shopping on the EMI Store is an easy, 4-step process:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using your registered mobile number.

2. Choose the washing machine you want to purchase, select a suitable repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.

3. Add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Submit the OTP received on registered mobile number and complete purchase by clicking on 'Buy Now'.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent to the registered mobile number and the washing machine will be home delivered.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.

Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)