Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 3 (ANI): In a move to accelerate India's digital transformation and industrial modernisation, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing Industry 4.0 technologies across the country.

The MoU was inked during the "Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs" held under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati. The event saw participation from several senior dignitaries, including the Secretary of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), CMD and MD of NRL, Director (Enterprise Business) of BSNL, MD of AMTRON, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and various Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

The discussions at the workshop emphasised empowering CPSEs to embrace cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies such as 5G Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN), Digital Twins, AI-powered 3D Printing, Virtual Formulation, AR/VR/MR applications, IoT, and Big Data Analytics. These technologies are expected to drive innovation, boost operational efficiency, and contribute to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Under the MoU, BSNL and NRL will collaborate to deploy India's first 5G CNPN in the refinery sector, marking a pioneering step in leveraging indigenous 5G infrastructure for secure, ultra-reliable, real-time industrial connectivity. This initiative is designed to support mission-critical operations with enhanced cybersecurity and operational agility.

The Secretary of DPE lauded the partnership as a prime example of the Government's "Whole of Government" (WoG) approach. He highlighted its potential to modernize the nation's industrial base, promote advanced skill development, and create new employment opportunities--especially in the North Eastern Region.

CMD NRL described the integration of 5G CNPN as a transformative move that will enhance operational efficiency and enable advanced technologies such as AR/VR-based training, Digital Twins, and real-time IoT applications. He termed the collaboration a "game-changing moment" for India's refinery sector.

CMD BSNL, A. Robert J. Ravi, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, "This collaboration exemplifies BSNL's commitment to empowering India's strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure. The dedicated 5G CNPN deployment at NRL will be a technological leap forward, redefining core industry operations and supporting a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat."

The Director (Enterprise Business) of BSNL reinforced the importance of this milestone in accelerating the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 across India's industrial ecosystem, reaffirming BSNL's dedication to providing secure, robust, and future-ready communication infrastructure for CPSEs and enterprises.

This strategic partnership between BSNL and NRL is expected to serve as a replicable model for other industrial sectors, reinforcing the Government of India's vision of a digitally empowered and self-reliant nation. (ANI)

