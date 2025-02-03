NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in collaboration with OTTplay, India's leading streaming platform aggregator, has introduced BSNL Intertainment-an innovative Internet TV service. This service provides BSNL mobile users all over India with free access to over 450+ live TV channels, including premium channels.

Following the launch of pilot in Pondicherry, BiTV is now being launched pan India as part of BSNL's vision to bring world-class entertainment to its users. With BSNL Intertainment, BSNL customers can access OTTs like Bhaktiflix, Shortfundly, Kanccha Lannka, STAGE, OM TV, Playflix, Fancode, Distro, Hubhopper and Runn Tv along with 450+ live TV channels, blockbuster movies, and web series.

Speaking at the launch event, BSNL CMD Robert J Ravi I T S, stated, "With BiTV, through our partners, BSNL is giving every customer the power to access entertainment on the go, 'anytime, anywhere', free of cost, irrespective of the plan they are on. BiTV is a testament to BSNL's commitment to digital inclusion and BSNL will be one of the first telecom service provider to revolutionize through this groundbreaking service."

Echoing this vision, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder & CEO of OTTplay, shared, "We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with BSNL for the launch of BiTV. Through this partnership, BSNL users will gain exclusive access to an extensive library of premium content, offering a truly elevated viewing experience. Whether it's movies, TV shows, or exclusive content, we're committed to delivering world-class entertainment. Together with BSNL, we aim to set a new standard for entertainment services in the region, ensuring that users can enjoy high-quality, on-demand content anytime, anywhere."

Why Choose BSNL Intertainment?

- Unlimited Entertainment - Apart from live TV, enjoy movies, web series, and documentaries in multiple languages, all at no cost.

- Seamless Streaming - Powered by BSNL's secure mobile internet, BiTV ensures uninterrupted streaming with exceptional video quality.

- Ultimate Combo - BSNL users now enjoy high-speed internet plus a complete entertainment package.

How it works for BSNL Mobile users?

- Login to FMS portal - www.fms.bsnl.in/iptvreg

- Select your state, select BiTV provider (OTTplay).

- Enter your Registered Mobile No. (RMN) and submit the OTP received on RMN to activate your service.

- Download OTTplay app from the link received in your SMS or directly from Google playstore or App Store

- Login using your registered mobile number and enjoy endless entertainment.

Through this partnership, BSNL and OTTplay are driving digital inclusion by making quality entertainment accessible to all, irrespective of location or financial constraints. By combining BSNL's extensive telecom network with OTTplay's vast content library, this initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and revolutionize entertainment consumption in India.

OTTplay is India's OTT super app and a pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

