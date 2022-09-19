Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI/PNN): Bullsmart, a new-age fintech startup based out of Bangalore, is proud to announce its participation as a Silver Partner at the Global Fintech Fest 2022.

The festivities for the event start virtually on September 19, 2022, where eminent speakers from around the globe discuss the fintech landscape and the way forward for the industry. It's going to be a great learning and networking opportunity for fintech enthusiasts. And while you are here, drop in at our digital booth to say Hi and learn more about our application.

Registration link for the virtual event: https://bit.ly/3znPUAP

The in-person event starts off at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on 20th September 2022 with an inaugural address on 'India - Leading the global Fintech revolution, followed by a special address by Shaktikanta Das (Joining In-Person), Governor, Reserve Bank of India at 10:55 Hrs.

The event has a series of Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, and Keynote addresses planned with distinguished personnel from the government, regulatory bodies, banks, businesses, and academia. Stalwarts from across the globe will discuss and debate steps that should be taken to drive progress across the four pillars that are aligned with the essential elements of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Planet, People, Prosperity, and Principles of Governance.

Ankita Das, CEO of Bullsmart, will participate in the panel discussion on the topic 'Gamification of investing - Where to draw boundaries?'. Following the discussion, the attendees will have the opportunity to ask their questions to the panelists.

Panel Discussion: 'Gamification of investing - Where to draw boundaries?'

Speakers: Ankita Das, CEO, Bullsmart; Samant Sikka, Chief Dreamer and Founder, Sqrrl Fintech; Vikram Shah, CEO, and Co-Founder, Vested Finance.

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Time: 13:55 Hrs - 14:45 Hrs

During the 3-day event, we welcome you to visit our booth at E19, where we have a few activities planned for you.

Registration link for the event: https://register.globalfintechfest.com/

The third edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF 2022) is being organized by the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC), Payments Council of India (PCI), and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

It's going to be a hybrid event from September 19-22, 2022, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The theme for GFF 2022 is 'Creating A Sustainable Financial World - Green | Global | Inclusive.'

Highlights - 125+ countries, 600+ speakers, 30000+ attendees. You can view the full list of speakers here: https://www.globalfintechfest.com/2022speakers.

Bullsmart is the brand name of Dados Technologies Private Limited, registered under the Companies Act, 2013, having a CIN: U65100MH2019FTC329281, and headquartered in Singapore. Bullsmart is building an investment platform with cutting-edge investment tools to help the young start investing. Our vision is to become the most desirable investment platform in Asia and act as a catalyst for India's financial growth story.

Further details are available on our website at: https://bullsmart.in/.

