New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the rescheduling of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues amounting to Rs 87,695 crore payable by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), citing public interest, the need to avoid excessive concentration in the telecom sector, and the interest of nearly 20 crore consumers, according to official sources.

The decision follows the Supreme Court's observations that reconsideration of AGR-related issues falls within the policy domain of the Union Government when guided by the larger public interest.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van for 2 Hours After Being Offered Lift, Thrown Out on Road; Two Accused Arrested.

As per the Cabinet decision, AGR dues of Vodafone Idea frozen as on December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 87,695 crore, will be rescheduled for payment over the period from FY 2031-32 to FY 2040-41. The move is aimed at ensuring financial stability of the telecom sector, which is considered critical national infrastructure.

Sources said the Cabinet took note of the highly concentrated nature of the telecom sector and underlined that the continued presence of multiple private players is essential to maintain competition, protect consumer choice, and prevent adverse outcomes such as higher tariffs and reduced service quality. The survival of Vodafone Idea as a viable operator was therefore seen as necessary in the broader interest of the sector.

Also Read | Top Bollywood Songs for 2026 New Year Party! From ‘Laal Pari’ & ‘Fa9la’ to 90s Classics for New Year Eve DJ Night.

The Cabinet also considered the interest of around 20 crore Vodafone Idea subscribers, with the decision intended to ensure uninterrupted telecom services across the country. The move is expected to safeguard service continuity while enabling an orderly recovery of government dues.

In addition, AGR dues frozen as of December 31, 2025, will be reassessed by the Department of Telecommunications in accordance with the Deduction Verification Guidelines dated February 3, 2020, based on audit reports. The outcome will be decided by a government-appointed committee and will be binding on both parties.

Officials added that the decision also protects the Government of India's 49 per cent equity stake in Vodafone Idea and balances the need for fiscal prudence with larger public and consumer interest.

At the time of filing this report, Vodafone-Idea shares were trading about 10.81 per cent down at Rs 10.87 a share. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)