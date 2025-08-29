New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta Limited and India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has completed 16 years of production from the Mangala field in Barmer, Rajasthan -- India's largest onshore oil discovery.

Since commencing production in 2009, the field has yielded over 535 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), making a significant contribution to India's energy security.

Discovered in 2004, the Mangala field has been a cornerstone of domestic crude output and a key driver of socioeconomic transformation in Rajasthan. The company reports that Barmer district's GDP has surged by over 650 per cent since the inception of operations, with Cairn's activities generating employment, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating sustainable livelihoods.

With an estimated untapped reserve base of 650 mmboe, Cairn sees continued potential in the Rajasthan basin. The company has implemented several innovations at Mangala, including the commissioning of the world's longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline (705 km), and the execution of the world's largest Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project using jet pump technology.

To further enhance recovery, Cairn launched India's largest commercial Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) injection at Mangala last year, increasing oil output by an additional 20 per cent. Phase two of ASP injection is set to be rolled out across the Rajasthan fields. Following the successful implementation of its Tight Oil project in Aishwariya, Cairn plans to replicate the approach in the Barmer Hills basin.

In a bid to bring cutting-edge technology to its operations, Cairn has partnered with global oilfield service leaders such as Halliburton, Nabors, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford. Nearly two dozen international experts have been onboarded, many stationed in Barmer, to execute high-capex exploration and production initiatives.

Cairn's social outreach has also been significant. Over the last six years, its healthcare, sanitation, education, and women empowerment programmes have positively impacted 197 million lives. Flagship women-led initiatives like Jiji Bai, Maru Udaan, and the Handloom Center have empowered more than 6,500 women through skill development and financial literacy.

As part of its broader vision, Cairn Oil & Gas aims to contribute 50% of India's domestic oil and gas production. It is also committed to achieving Net Zero by 2030 and is the first Indian company to sign the United Nations Environment Programme's OGMP 2.0 methane reduction initiative.

Cairn Oil & Gas holds interests in 63 blocks across India, covering 73,000 sq. km with gross 2P and 2C reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. With operations across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, the company has pioneered several technological advancements in Indian oil and gas exploration over the past three decades. (ANI)

