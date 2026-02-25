Tokyo [Japan], February 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday for an official visit to Japan aimed at strengthening the state's investment opportunities and industrial growth.

https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2026453102803710116?s=20 During the visit from February 25-26 in Japan, he is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

A day earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the state has received investment proposals worth up to Rs 1 lakh crore during engagements in Singapore, with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 60,000 crore already finalised, terming it a significant step towards transforming the state into a 1 trillion dollar economy.

Sharing a post on X, the Chief Minister's official handle wrote, "To boost investment in Uttar Pradesh, we have received investment proposals worth up to ₹1 lakh crore in Singapore, along with MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore that have been finalised. All of these will prove to be milestones in the direction of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy."

The Chief Minister addressed an investor roadshow in Singapore earlier today, pitching his state as a secure and fast-growing destination for global investment.

Assuring business leaders of a good environment in the state, the Chief Minister said, "I can assure you that every investment coming into Uttar Pradesh is secured. We not only gave a safe environment, but also showed how to connect scale with skill and speed."

He added that the state has established a new identity focused on transformation and growth.Highlighting India's broader economic progress, the Chief Minister said the country has advanced significantly over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and is on track to become the world's third-largest economy.

CM Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore in the past nine years, contributing 9.5 per cent to India's GDP. He described the state as a "dream destination" for investment and a top achiever in Ease of Doing Business and deregulation rankings. (ANI)

