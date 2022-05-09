New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Having worked together for the past few years under a Global Alliance agreement, Capricot India, A2K Technologies and Cloud A2K ANZ, U.S. CAD The Americas and Cadline EMEA and UK, today announce the formalization of this brand partnership as VinZero.

The formalization and formation of VinZero is driven by a desire to leverage capacity and experience to serve their local and global customers at scale.

The VinZero name stems from the Italian word Vincero, meaning "to be victorious".

Paul Laycock, VinZero CEO says, "As VinZero, we are passionate about helping our customers win not only their digital journey, but also now win when it comes to their own, net zero journey. We believe the increased adoption across Construction and Manufacturing of digitalization represents one of the biggest opportunities for the net zero journey and we are excited to formally combine our strengths and experience to lead the market."

Chakresh Jain, Chairman Capricot India, and Global CCO Vinzero, adds, "Capricot has been pioneering digitalization in AEC and Manufacturing industry for more than 3 decades and improving productivity, collaboration, and driving sustainability across India.

Our clients are increasingly having their sustainability credentials judged as a critical factor for success. Capricot can now offer global expertise in such area to its clients."

VinZero has a focus on bringing together knowledge and advice from around the world to deliver a thought leadership framework that can lead their customers and partners on their digital pathway to net zero.

Venkatesh, Managing Director, Capricot India, comments,"Digitalization gives an instant boost to productivity, efficiency and accuracy. Our manufacturing clients are working hard to deliver more sustainable net zero operating environment, and digitisation is changing how products are designed, produced, used and maintained. It is also helping in transforming the operations, processes and energy footprint of factories and supply chain.

Capricot is currently assisting clients in increasing their output efficiency, and VinZero will allow us to ensure that our customers get the best ROI from their technologies."

"Adoption of digitalization will be the key driver for rapid transformation and for maintaining competitive advantage across AEC and Manufacturing. This adoption is where we will see the biggest wins in reducing carbon emissions. Digitalization is the fastest way for us to achieve more, and use less, and for everyone to be able to combine both profit and purpose. There is a real drive across the industry now for all of us to play our part and we have a world-class C Level team to drive our business and customer success to the next level," says Paul Laycock.

With over 550 employees across 32 offices globally and covering some 25 languages, VinZero capacity to support increased adoption across construction and manufacturing is significant.

The combination of our Brand Partners under VinZero makes us one of the largest Platinum Partners for Autodesk globally, and a technology partner of choice for leading AEC and Manufacturing companies. VinZero designs and delivers sustainable digital processes, bespoke services, and SaaS solutions, to help customers maintain their competitive advantage and achieve their technological and sustainability leadership goals

www.vinzero.com

Capricot Technologies, a VinZero company, having a legacy of over 3-decade, has now become a partner of choice for AEC industry. We provide software technologies covering entire building lifecycle from conceptualization, design, engineering, construction, and Operation & Maintenance, including consultancy, training, implementation and technical support.

Today, with over 10 offices across India and 300+ inspired team members, Capricot is serving over 20,000 customers in building, infrastructure, manufacturing, media & entertainment, geospatial, graphic and education industry.

Capricot Technologies is one of the biggest Platinum Partner of Autodesk along with Authorized Training Centre.

