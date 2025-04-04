ATK

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 4: Carrier Midea India, a leading name in the Indian air conditioning industry, has announced the onboarding of actress Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassador for its Midea brand in the HVAC category. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen Midea HVAC's positioning in the competitive Indian air conditioning market, expand its consumer outreach, and drive engagement through a comprehensive marketing approach.

The collaboration comes at a time when the Indian air conditioning segment is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising urbanization, increased disposable income, and a heightened focus on energy-efficient cooling solutions. The sector is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the next five years, intensifying competition among both global and domestic players. Midea HVAC, known for its advanced technology and superior cooling performance, is poised to capture a larger market share. The association with Rashmika Mandanna is expected to serve as a key differentiator, helping the brand connect more deeply with a diverse consumer base.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjay Mahajan, Chairman and Managing Director, Carrier Midea India, stated, "The Indian air conditioning industry is evolving rapidly, and consumers are seeking brands that offer not only superior products but also an emotional connection. Rashmika Mandanna's association with Midea air conditioners will amplify our presence and strengthen our commitment to providing smart, sustainable, and high-performance air conditioning solutions. With this partnership, we aim to significantly increase our market share over the next few years."

Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her charm, relatability, and wide appeal, aligns seamlessly with Midea HVAC's brand values of innovation, high performance, and modern living. As the face of Midea air conditioners, she will headline a nationwide multimedia campaign spanning television, digital platforms, print media, and retail touchpoints. The campaign aims to reinforce brand recall and strengthen consumer trust in Midea's smart and efficient cooling solutions. Expressing her enthusiasm for the partnership, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I am happy to partner with Midea air conditioners, a brand that truly understands the importance of smart and efficient cooling in today's homes. With rising temperatures and increasing energy concerns, Midea air conditioners are setting new benchmarks with their technology-driven solutions. I look forward to being part of this journey and sharing its vision with millions of Indian consumers."

Depender Redhu, National Sales & Marketing Head, Carrier Midea India, added, "This partnership comes at a pivotal time when we are expanding our distribution network and strengthening our consumer outreach. Rashmika Mandanna's endorsement will boost brand preference and credibility, helping us reach all of India this year."

Alok Kohli, Head of Marketing, Carrier Midea India, commented, "Today's consumers engage with brands beyond traditional advertising, and we are committed to meeting them where they are. Alongside TV and digital campaigns, we will leverage social media activations, influencer collaborations, and interactive content to create a deeper connection with our audience. Our campaign will build a more immersive brand experience. We expect to see a significant increase in brand engagement as a result of this association."

Midea HVAC's campaign strategy includes the high-impact 360-degree "Yeh Air Conditioner Nahin, AI Conditioner Hai" campaign, starring Rashmika Mandanna, to emphasize the brand's advanced cooling technology, energy efficiency, and smart home integration. The brand will also activate retail demo zones at leading electronics stores, offering live product experiences. Additionally, Midea HVAC plans to collaborate with top digital influencers, launch interactive social media challenges, and roll out customer contests to encourage user-generated content and engagement. These initiatives aim to drive consumer preference and set new benchmarks in brand engagement.

About Carrier Midea India Pvt Ltd

Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. is a joint venture established between Carrier and Midea Group Co. Ltd. Carrier Midea India has exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Carrier residential air conditioners and residential and light commercial Midea air conditioners (HVAC) in India. The company has its manufacturing facility in SUPA, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, and a pan-India presence.

Carrier, a Fortune 500 company, renowned for its invention of modern air conditioning by Willis Carrier in 1902, is a leading provider of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning solutions. The company has a global presence in over 160 countries, with more than 53,000 employees serving customers, 14,000+ active patents, and 100+ new products for the 9th consecutive year as of 2023.

Midea Group, also a Fortune 500 company, is a high-tech holding that specializes in HVAC, home appliances, robotics and automation, smart home and IoT, as well as smart logistics and components. The company has 43 global production centers, over 190,000 employees, and an annual revenue of $52 billion in 2023, generated in more than 200 countries and regions. Its 33 worldwide innovation centers and strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 80,000 granted patents to date.

About Midea Group & Midea HVAC

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-tech company ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list. It is one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers, with businesses that extend beyond just smart home appliances. In early 2021, the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the way for future growth: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, and Digital Innovation.

All businesses within Midea Group are guided by one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

Midea HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) is one of the key product categories of the Midea brand, which is committed to providing surprisingly friendly solutions through a consumer-centric, problem-solving approach. By continuously exploring and innovating, Midea HVAC goes above and beyond to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers, enabling them to "make yourself at home."

