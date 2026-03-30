Kabul [Afghanistan], March 30 (ANI): The international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch has termed a Pakistani airstrike on a medical facility in Afghanistan as unlawful, stating that it could amount to a war crime, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In its statement, the organisation said the airstrike, carried out on 16 March, hit the Omid drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, a facility treating hundreds of patients, and led to significant civilian casualties. It urged Pakistani authorities to conduct a swift and impartial investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

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Human Rights Watch noted that available evidence indicates multiple buildings within the medical complex were struck, including patient housing and shared spaces. It added that the majority of those killed or injured were civilians receiving treatment at the facility. Casualty figures remain disputed, with Afghan officials claiming over 400 deaths and more than 250 injuries. In contrast, United Nations figures report lower confirmed numbers, with investigations still underway, as cited in the TBP report.

Pakistan has rejected allegations of targeting civilians, maintaining that its air operations were directed at militant infrastructure and ammunition storage sites. Afghan authorities, however, insist that the strike directly hit a civilian medical centre. The incident comes amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and is considered one of the deadliest episodes in the recent cross-border conflict. Hostilities escalated in late February, with both sides engaging in air and ground exchanges.

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Pakistan has accused Afghan authorities of sheltering militant groups, including Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which it says are behind attacks within its territory. Kabul has denied these claims, asserting that militancy in Pakistan is an internal matter. The ongoing violence has caused large-scale displacement, with the United Nations estimating that tens of thousands of civilians have been affected. International bodies, including UN officials, have called on both nations to show restraint and comply with international humanitarian law, the TBP report noted.

The incident has sparked global concern, with human rights organisations and some governments demanding accountability and stronger measures to protect civilians. Human Rights Watch stressed that attacks on medical facilities are banned under international law and may be classified as war crimes if civilians are deliberately or indiscriminately targeted. (ANI)

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