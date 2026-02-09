Carro deepens its Brand New Car strategy, expands product line as it becomes Dongfeng Motor Corporation's newest authorised dealer in Singapore and Malaysia

Singapore, February 9: Carro, Asia Pacific's fastest growing automotive ecosystem and marketplace, is pleased to announce they are now an authorised dealer for Dongfeng Motor Corporation, marking the milestone with 2 brand-new, exclusive showrooms in Sin Ming, Singapore and Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

- Carro opens 2 new exclusive showrooms for Dongfeng in Sin Ming, Singapore and PJ Midtown, Selangor

- All Dongfeng cars by Carro will come with Authorised Dealer warranties as well as Carro's financing and insurance solutions

- Customers can look forward to even more showrooms across Malaysia in the first half of 2026

With Dongfeng Motor Corporation under its wings, the automotive unicorn is now an authorised dealer of 2 automotive brands, including Zeekr, as they continue to expand their strategy of offering brand-new cars.

The partnership with Volt Auto, the sole distributor of Dongfeng vehicles, is anchored in Carro's strong presence in Asia Pacific and its robust CRM ecosystem. Together, both parties aim to enhance customer value through more competitive trade-in options, integrated financing and insurance solutions, and a seamless end-to-end ownership experience for Dongfeng customers.

The latest Dongfeng VIGO, Dongfeng 007 and Dongfeng BOX will be sold at all Dongfeng showrooms powered by Carro in Singapore and Malaysia. All Dongfeng cars by Carro come with an Authorised Dealer warranty, as well as Carro's exclusive financing and insurance solutions.

"We're really excited to include yet another trusted brand in our lineup for our customers in Singapore and Malaysia," says Fong Hon Sum, CEO of International Marketplace at Carro. "We're seeing a growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in both countries, and we want to give our customers the perfect choices as they pick their next car. As early proponents of EVs and NEVs, we're confident of our experience and expertise in this sector, be it with inspections, repairs, and maintenance, and our customers can feel assured when they pick Carro as their dealer of choice."

"Partnering with Carro enables us to scale more efficiently while delivering tangible value to customers, particularly through better trade-in outcomes and a more integrated ownership journey," said Soh Ming, Founder and Managing Director of Volt Auto. "Carro's regional footprint and data-driven capabilities complement our ambition to grow Dongfeng as a leading EV brand in Singapore and Malaysia."

Volt Auto's momentum in Singapore is underscored by strong industry recognition. The Dongfeng BOX was named SGCARMART Electric Hatchback of the Year 2025 and emerged as Singapore's best-selling electric hatchback according to records by Singapore's Land Transport Authority, alongside multiple accolades from OneShift and AutoApp. The Dongfeng 007 also received top honours, including SGCARMART Electric Sedan of the Year 2025 and multiple OneShift awards in the premium EV category.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China's "Big Four" state-owned automotive enterprises, has been a significant backbone of China's automotive industry, with businesses covering commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, NEVs, auto assemblies, parts and components, machines and equipment, and other automobile-related products and services.

Carro will continue to open more exclusive Dongfeng showrooms in 2026, including a 3S Dongfeng showroom powered by Carro, which will serve as a one-stop shop for retail, repairs and aftersales solutions.

To view a Dongfeng car or make a booking, visit the exclusive showrooms in Singapore and Malaysia, or head over to our websites.

Singapore

Midview City

28 Sin Ming Lane

#01-133 and 01-134

Singapore 573972https://go.carro.co/dongfengsg

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Lot G13, PJ Midtown,Jalan Kemajuan, Seksyen 13,

46200

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

https://go.carro.co/dongfengmy

About Volt Auto

Volt Auto is the exclusive authorised distributor of Dongfeng passenger vehicles. The brand's flagship models, including the Dongfeng BOX and Dongfeng 007, have received multiple industry accolades for value, performance, and design, reflecting strong consumer confidence in Dongfeng's electric vehicle portfolio. In 2025, Volt Auto was recognised with the Marketing Innovation Award at the Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Global Partnership Summit, alongside partners from over 100 countries.

For more information on Volt Auto's products and services, and their future activities, visit their website and LinkedIn.

About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Asia Pacific's largest online used car marketplace. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions. In 2025, Carro expanded its product line to include Brand New cars in Singapore and Malaysia, offering customers even more options.

Headquartered in Singapore, the unicorn startup has raised over S$700 million from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. Together with its subsidiaries and business lines, Carro is supported by more than 4,500 employees across Asia Pacific:

- Carro, Asia Pacific's largest online used marketplace with a strong key presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan region, and Hong Kong SAR

- Carro Care, Carro's in-house refurbishment and after-sales servicing capabilities

- Genie Financial Services, a next-generation fintech automotive financing provider in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

- MPM Rent, leading mobility solutions company in Indonesia specialising in leasing / fleet financing transportation services

- Innorithm, a next-generation fleet management solutions company leveraging state-of-the art IoT and machine learning

- Kaidee, Thailand's largest online shopping and classifieds platform

- Driven Communications, leading Malaysian integrated digital content & marketing services agency including notable sites like paultan.org

For more information, please visit: www.carro.co.

