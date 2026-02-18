PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India's fast-growing sustainable transit media companies, has announced the acquisition of a 50% equity stake in Charjkaro Greentech Mobility Private Limited, marking a strategic move to expand its footprint within the electric mobility ecosystem.

Transaction Overview

* The Company has acquired 5,000 equity shares, representing 50% of the paid-up equity share capital of Charjkaro Greentech Mobility Private Limited. The acquisition comprises 2,500 equity shares from Mr. Raghu Khanna and 2,500 equity shares from Mr. Parveen K. Khanna.

* Post completion of the transaction, Cash Ur Drive will hold joint ownership in the company, enabling strategic collaboration and long-term value creation within the sustainable mobility space.

* The above acquisition was completed through cash consideration and is classified as a related party transaction under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI norms. Further, the transaction was conducted on an arm's-length basis and in the ordinary course of business, after obtaining the necessary approvals. This investment aligns with the Company's medium-term growth strategy, enabling revenue diversification through asset-backed media monetization across EV charging infrastructure while strengthening its presence in the sustainable mobility ecosystem.

Strategic Rationale & Forward Outlook

This investment reinforces Cash Ur Drive's strategy of integrating sustainable transit media with the rapidly expanding electric mobility ecosystem. As EV adoption accelerates and charging infrastructure expands across urban India, the convergence of mobility, media, and technology creates scalable opportunities for engagement, innovation, and monetization.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Managing Director and Chairman, Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said: "Through this partnership, the Company aims to strengthen its presence within EV infrastructure while developing integrated media solutions across charging networks and leveraging technology-driven platforms to enhance consumer engagement. Going forward, Cash Ur Drive will continue to evaluate opportunities aligned with sustainable mobility and infrastructure-linked assets, positioning itself at the intersection of green mobility and high-impact media engagement."

