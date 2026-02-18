New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday stated that the opening of the first European Legal Gateway Office in India is "not just a facilitation for entry into Europe" but also a bridge between the societies in both regions as well as an expression of trust and investment in a shared global workforce.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the office, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the broader context of global economic transformation, noting the need for countries to manage talent flows while ensuring legality, transparency, and fairness.

"We are living through a period of profound transformation in the global economy. De-risking is a growing priority. Supply chains are being reconfigured. Technology is reshaping work. Demographics are diverging sharply across geographies. The concept of a global workforce is an emerging reality. Countries that can connect talent flows with seizing opportunity, while ensuring legality, transparency and fairness, will be best positioned to navigate this transition," he said.

"The European Legal Gateway Office is not just a facilitation for entry into Europe; it is a bridge between our societies, an expression of our trust, and an investment in a shared global workforce that is skilled, mobile, and resilient," he said.

On the role of AI, the EAM said the focus of the India AI Impact Summit has been on recognising AI's potential to bridge divides, amplify growth, enable social progress, and deliver solutions at scale.

Highlighting India's partnership with the European Union, Jaishankar noted that shared values and strategic convergence have strengthened ties between the two sides.

"India's partnership with the EU is promising not just because of our shared values, but because we see each other today as natural and preferred partners with more strategic convergence than ever before. The conclusion of negotiations for an India-EU FTA, the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership, and other concrete outcomes of the 16th India-EU Summit have put forward a roadmap for our shared future. The adoption of the 'Towards 2030' Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda at the Summit opens up a new chapter in our ties, a chapter towards mutual prosperity, security, and sustainability," he said.

The European Union inaugurated the first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in New Delhi today, in the presence of Henna Virkkunen, EU Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, and EAM Jaishankar.

According to a statement, the European Legal Gateway Office in India is the first of its kind in a partner country and will facilitate safe, legal, and well-informed migration and mobility from India to EU Member States in the ICT sector.

It will support Indian students, researchers, and professionals in the ICT sector by providing clear, reliable information on mobility pathways and the skills and qualification requirements across all 27 EU Member States. It will also support EU-based employers and higher education institutions in engaging with Indian talent.

The European Legal Gateway Office in India will operate through three connected pillars: a Gateway Office in India, a Support Office in the EU, and a digital tool that will function as a one-stop hub for clear and reliable information on work, study, and research mobility opportunities, the statement said. (ANI)

