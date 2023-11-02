Market Creators

New Delhi [India], November 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the crucial dates for the practical and theory exams for the academic year 2024. As per the official notification, the CBSE class 10th and 12th practical exams are set to kick off on January 1, 2024. The theory exams will follow suit, starting on February 15, 2024, and concluding on April 10, 2024. Students eagerly await the comprehensive date sheet.

Typically, CBSE releases the date sheet approximately two months before the commencement of the exams, providing students with ample time to organize their study schedules and ensure they are well-prepared.In preparation for these exams, practising with the previous year's questions [https://amz.run/7GSG] and adhering to a structured study plan is essential for achieving success. Students can access sample papers to aid your preparations [https://amz.run/7GSF].

The practical exams are of particular importance, accounting for 30 marks in the final assessment. Students are advised to ensure the timely submission of assignments, projects, and other internal assessments, which play a crucial role in determining their overall grades.

It's important to note that the practical exams, commencing on January 1, 2024, apply to general schools. However, winter-bound schools will initiate their practical exams on November 14, 2023, and conclude on December 14, 2023. This early commencement accommodates the unique schedules and requirements of these schools.

For the most up-to-date information and access to the complete CBSE date sheet for 2024, students and schools are encouraged to monitor the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will provide invaluable information to help students plan their exam preparations effectively and perform at their best.

