New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday said it has approved HSBC Asset Management's proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity share capital of L&T Investment Management Limited.

The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of L&T AMC by HSBC AMC from L&T Finance Holdings Limited (L&T Sponsor/Seller) and its nominees.

L&T AMC is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of L&T Mutual Fund schemes (L&T MF). It is responsible for managing investment of money pooled-in through investments made in L&T MF. L&T AMC is a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T.

HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited is the asset management entity for operating the day-to-day functioning of HSBC Mutual Fund schemes. It is responsible for managing investments of money pooled-in through investments in HSBC Mutual Fund. HSBC AMC is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC and belongs to the HSBC Group of companies. (ANI)

