New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI), during the calendar year 2025, has registered 54 matters relating to anti-competitive practices/ antitrust and received 149 merger (M&A) filings. The Commission passed final orders in 38 antitrust cases and disposed of 146 merger notices, Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Malhotra said, "The developments come as the Government operationalised key competition law reforms under the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was enacted on April 11, 2023. To give effect to the amendments, various rules and regulations were notified during the year. One of the significant changes introduced under the Act relates to penalty determination, with penalties now linked to the global turnover of the person or enterprise involved."

The Competition Commission of India has notified the CCI (Determination of Monetary Penalty) Guidelines, 2024, which lay down a detailed methodology for determination of penalty.

To improve the efficiency, transparency and timeliness of proceedings before the Commission, Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 introduced forward looking reforms to reduce the time limit for approval of combinations (M&As), from 210 days to 150 days and also introduced settlement and commitment framework in the interests of faster resolution of competition cases.

Further, the Green Channel route incorporated under the Act facilitates expedited approval of combinations through deemed approval upon filing of notice with the CCI, thereby enabling faster resolution of competition cases, he said.

The MoS also told that the Market Study on AI and Competition was undertaken to understand key AI system and markets/ecosystems including stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and competition parameters; examine emerging competition issues; assess AI applications, opportunities, risks and ramification; understand regulatory/ legal frameworks in India and other major jurisdictions; and ascertain the Commission's enforcement and advocacy priorities.

The Study identified key competition concerns including concentration in the AI value chain due to high upfront costs and access to data and talent; ecosystem lock-in and switching costs, risks of algorithmic collusion through AI-driven pricing algorithms and automated business decisions; self-preferencing across the AI tech stack and AI-enabled price discrimination through use of consumer data.

To promote a competitive AI ecosystem in India and protect consumer welfare, the findings include self-audit of AI systems for competition compliance by businesses; improved transparency and reducing of information asymmetry; focused advocacy and capacity building by CCI; continuation of Government policy initiatives; and inter-regulatory coordination and international cooperation. (ANI)

