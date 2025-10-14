NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 14: Diwali symbolizes Light in its myriad manifestations. The light around us, the light within us, the light of the prayers and the hopes of the world, the light of the earthen diyas on doorways, the light of family rituals, the light of festive feasting, the light that the promise of a new tomorrow brings etc. In the luminous spirit of Diwali, and this Light, The Claridges New Delhi presents a collection of hampers that weave together flavour, heritage, and artistry. All promising to bring to someone, a bright smile and light.

Each curation is thoughtfully composed from handcrafted sweets and gourmet delicacies to festive keepsakes to capture the essence of the season. Every element is chosen for its ability to delight the senses and honour tradition, turning each hamper into more than a gift: it is a gesture of warmth, a celebration of beauty, a keepsake of joy that lingers long after the festivities fade and finally a celebration of light.

* The Imperial Hamper: Rs. 12,995 plus taxesA statement of grandeur, featuring a diverse spread of millet pops, Chips that range from Beetroot & Jackfruit to Quinoa and Sweet potato, Sweets that traverse from Dubai Chocolate to Baklava to Indian Motichoor Laddoo. The hamper also includes coconut date chocolates, peanut butter, mixed berries, Flooda almonds, caramel popcorn, fruit cocktail, Davidoff coffee, English breakfast tea. Enhancing the ensemble are a Lord Ganesha idol, a candle, playing cards, and a healthy bar. * The Heritage Hamper: Rs. 7,995 plus taxesA nod to timeless traditions paired with contemporary flavours. This curation includes quinoa chips, millet pops, jack+fruit crisps, sweet potato chips, chocolate pecan nuts, bonbons, Dubai chocolates, salted almond spread, baklava, motichoor laddoos, fruit cocktail, and a healthy bar, complemented by Davidoff coffee, avocado oil, a festive candle, playing cards, and a Lord Ganesha idol. * The Radiance Hamper: Rs. 2,995 plus taxesA compact expression of thoughtfulness, featuring Flooda almonds, chocolate hazelnut spread, fruit cocktail, chocolate bonbons, Dubai chocolates, and a healthy bar. With three distinct curations, Regalia by The Claridges New Delhi offers a hamper for every occasion - whether for grand gestures, treasured gatherings, or intimate tokens of affection.

This Diwali, celebrate the joy of gifting with hampers that embody artistry, flavour, and heritage - exclusively at The Claridges New Delhi.

To place your order, call +91 9971718208 / +919971326033 or visit The Claridges New Delhi.

The Claridges, New Delhi has been a landmark in Lutyens Delhi since 1955. Located in lush and tranquil surroundings in the heart of the city, the hotel is within proximity of the business district, ministries, diplomatic missions, shopping and cultural centres, and historical landmarks. The flagship property of The Claridges Hotels and Resorts, The Claridges, New Delhi has over the years played host to several important social, political, and business gatherings. With its classic ambience and contemporary facilities, the hotel recreates the magic of old-world charm coupled with gracious Indian hospitality. The architecture of the hotel, the guest rooms and suites with their classic, understated decor, the expansive garden with swinging palm trees, and personalized service transports one to a haven of tranquility right in the middle of the bustling city.

