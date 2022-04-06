Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Radha TMT Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser hosted by Actor Lakshmi Manchu was held at the Westin Hyderabad Mindspace on April 3, 2022. A one-of-a-kind event where the Indian Film Fraternity walked the ramp for the cause of Quality Education in Government schools in Ace Designer Duo Shantnu & Nikhil's collection and Hiya Designer Jewellery.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Sudha Reddy, Director MEIL Group and Mahima Datla, MD Biological E. Limited as the Chief Guests. The occasion was also graced by Smt. Renuka Chowdary, Dr Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner of UK Consulate, Dr J Geetha Reddy, Dr M Mohan Babu, Corporate leaders and Senior Government Officials - Shri Jayesh Ranjan IAS.

The Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser, in its 10th edition was supported by the Radha TMT as the title sponsor, Co-hosted by the Westin and Powered by The Tribe Concepts. The Initiative partners for the Fundraiser include Nava Skin Clinic, Laddu Box, Centro, Kamal Watch & Co, Stellar, WE Connect, Minttu Sarna, Royal Leo Club, Vivido and Silver Star Mercedes Benz. Acclaimed actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Akhil Akkineni, Lakshmi Manchu, Pragya Jaiswal, Sundeep Kishan, Manasa Varanasi, Sudheer Babu, Rohit Khandelwal, Eesha Rebba, Adith Arun, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj among others walked the ramp in aid of Teach for Change.

Started in 2014, by Lakshmi Manchu and Chaitanya MRSK, Teach for Change Trust is a nationwide movement to improve literacy among primary school children studying in government-run schools. The movement works in collaboration with the state governments of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to develop literacy skills among primary school children.

Pega Teach for Change's Flagship Literacy program brings together people from all walks of life - Homemakers, Retired employees, Bankers, IT Employees, Teachers, doctors, who work towards advancing Foundational Literacy skills in Primary school children. Through Pega Teach for Change Smart Classroom initiative, the classrooms are revamped and provided Audio Video Curriculum along with the dedicated teachers in both rural and urban parts of Telangana.

With the support of Pegasystems, Teach for Change work toward inculcating ICT Curriculum in Government High Schools by installing Digital labs, Providing Internet facilities and a dedicated trainer along with a curated ICT curriculum with real-time applications

Suman Reddy, MD Pegasystems reiterated the importance of integrating the ICT Curriculum in Government Schools. He said, "The pandemic has created a learning deficit, more pronounced in the underserved sections of the society where children do not have access to smartphones, computers, etc. The commitment of Teach for Change to expand its reach and work towards enhancing the quality of education is commendable. We are delighted to continue extending support to Pega Teach for Change and to back them in improving opportunities for the youth of tomorrow and enabling a holistic future for them."

Chaitanya MRSK, Trustee and CEO of Teach for Change has said, "The annual fundraiser organised by Teach for Change Trust brings together members of civil society from across the spectrum for a cause. I'm glad to share that Teach for Change has impacted the lives of over 42,608 Children in over 500 Government Schools with the support of over 1274 Volunteer Teachers. Teach for Change has installed Smart Classrooms in over 20 Government Schools and Digital labs in over 10 Schools with the support of Pegasystems."

Lakshmi Manchu, Chairperson and Managing Trustee of Teach for Change called on committed and enthusiastic citizens who are interested to volunteer and work in Government schools to apply on the website www.teachforchange.in.

Akshat Saraf, Director, Radha TMT said that it's an honour for Radha TMT to be the Title Sponsor for Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser. He said, "While steel is the foundation to a building, Education is the foundation to any individual's life. It is important that we ensure every student has the fundamental right to quality education so that a level playing field is created for every individual to thrive. As an Advisory Board member at Teach for Change, I'm glad to witness that Children in Government Schools, where we are working, are reading with greater fluency and greater comprehension and the schools have witnessed improvement in attendance rate and reduction in dropout rates."

"An evening of gusto, flamboyance and memorable moments, the tenth edition of the Teach for Change fundraising event hosted at our property is bound to resonate in the memories of those who attended. In the spirit of creating change, this event shall contribute extensively to all those children who've faced numerous challenges, especially over the past two years. It was an honor to be a part of such a wonderful initiative," said Amitabh Rai, Cluster General Manager, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace and Hyderabad Market.

