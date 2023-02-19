New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Rich and colourful textiles, handloom, and handicrafts of the northeastern region, which are widely known for their richness and sustainability factor, are on display at the sixteenth edition of Celebrating North East here in the national capital.

The three-day event, organized under the non-profit organization North East Institute of Fashion Technology's (NEIFT) banner -- in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Textile, and Ministry of DoNER -- will come to a close today.

Several designers and weavers from the region displayed their art and crafts at the festival being held at Delhi's New Motibagh Club.

Besides the traditional textiles, the folk and traditional music and dance of India's relatively less explored region are being showcased at the event.

"I am elated to be back to Delhi. The city has always given us love. The energy here is fantastic and we're receiving great responses. Visitors have shown great interest in our textile and designs; which is a positive sign," said NEIFT head Vikram Rai Medhi.

Even during Covid-19, the festival was held at Gurugram and Chanakyapuri with all the Covid-mandated restrictions and protocols being maintained.

"The live music and performances have enhanced the feel of the festival. Overall, I am extremely happy with the outcome. Our efforts are being recognized and acknowledged, and for me this is what success is," Medhi added.

On the concluding day - today, a few dance recitals, live music performance by Nizami Bandhu and Group, and fashion shows by some of the region's best designers, Parineta Borah, Jahnavee Swargiyari, Anamika Deka, Prity Chakraborty, and Gona Niji are being lined up. (ANI)

