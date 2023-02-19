San Francisco, February 19: Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox Internet browser, has added three new extensions for its Android web browser to enhance the browsing experience of its users.

These extensions include -- hiding the user's email address when signing up to a website, removing tracking elements before sharing a URL, and listening to an article. Mozilla Firefox’s New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

With the "Firefox Relay" extension, users will be able to hide their real email address to help protect their identity. This will prevent online entities from collecting user email addresses and using them for unrequested marketing or other purposes. Moreover, the company introduced the "ReadAloud" extension, allowing users to listen to web articles instead of reading them.

"ReadAloud uses text-to-speech technology to convert webpage text to audio. It works on a variety of websites, including news sites, blogs, fan fiction, publications, textbooks, school and class websites, online universities and course materials," Mozilla said in a blogpost. Firefox Developer Mozilla Acquires US-Based Active Replica To Reinforce Its Metaverse Strategy.

Further, the company adds a "ClearURL" extension, allowing users to remove the tracking elements from the links. "Sites include tracking elements in the URLs for a number of reasons, but the bottom line is that it's used to track you. ClearURLs simply removes the tracking elements from the links, so you have a simple and clean URL," said Mozilla.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).