New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV): Aadicura, a top multi-speciality hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat is celebrating its 1st anniversary of providing healthcare excellence on 21 December 2022.

Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital is well-known for its versatile amalgamation of advanced medical expertise with a unique doctor-led, patient-centric approach.

The avant-garde hospital was founded with the purpose of providing the best healthcare treatments and services for people from all strata and opened its doors one year ago.

Located in the heart of the city, Aadicura super-speciality hospital is a one-of-a-its-kind hospital offering state-of-the-art medical facilities in more than 24 specialities. Boasting more than 150 beds, 24 X 7 comprehensive trauma care units, 6 modular operation theatres with HEPA filters, well-equipped critical care units with 30+ beds, 3 endoscopy and bronchoscopy units and much more, it has become one of most trusted hospitals of the city in a very short span of time.

In the efforts of making its vision come true of building the best hospital in Vadodara that is at par with global standards, the Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital has curated a team of top doctors in Vadodara who are renowned tertiary super speciality surgeons and healthcare professionals and are backed by advanced medical equipment with the latest infrastructure.

The hospital has some of the best gastroenterologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, brain and spine surgeons, nephrologists, haematologists, endosonologist, endovascular surgeons, pulmonologists, orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, and critical care specialist to name a few.

For the Aadicura team, the past year has been extremely fulfilling in terms of the successful implementation of their vision of always putting patients-first, and of caring and providing the best healthcare services in the city. Since its inauguration on 21 Dec 2021, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital has treated more than 43,000 patients with various medical conditions. The hospital's team of healthcare specialists has performed more than 3500+ surgeries.

As the best super-speciality hospital in Vadodara, it is also recognised as a place of holistic care for patients and has structured its activities based on the belief of 'start with care and reach a cure'. And advancing the belief of holistic care, the hospital regularly conducts special events and screenings to info-educate the masses about preventing disorders and promoting healthy living.

The hospital has also initiated a series of newsletters called 'AADICURA CARES' that keeps the people updated with the latest developments, news and emerging trends in the medical world along with inspirational and interesting stories of patient recoveries.

The hospital has a team of nearly 400 people who are aligned with the hospital's mission of "putting patients first". Their team of expert & experienced super specialists constantly provides accessible, affordable and amicable healthcare. On its 1st anniversary, the hospital is laying a strong foundation on gradually becoming a landmark in the field of medical care and has progressed leaps & bounds to deliver excellent quality healthcare services for all. With the inclusion of modern and technological developments in medical science, they aim to provide impeccable and ethical patient care. The surgeons truly believe that surgery is an art and to realize their dream they back it up with conviction & integrity followed by the dream of delivering world-class medical care and leaving an indelible mark in the heart of every patient and their family members.

With branches in tier 2 cities like Anand, Dahod, Bharuch and Godhra, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital has become the preferred healthcare service provider not only in Gujarat but also in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Humbled by the faith and trust shown by the patients, Aadicura is looking forward to creating new benchmarks and achieving higher milestones. For more details on the hospital or for appointments visit their website: www.aadicura.com

