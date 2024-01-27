PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 27: In a spectacular showcase of women's excellence, the 6th edition of the Karnataka Women Achievers Awards (KWAA) and the inaugural Indian Women Achievers Awards (IWAA) 2023, curated by actor and entrepreneur Spoorthi Vishwas, unfolded at Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru, on December 23, 2023. Supported by C. Krishniah Chetty, this prestigious ceremony witnessed over 4500 nominees across 30 categories, with winners chosen by the erudite KWAA/IWAA jury.

Empowering Achievements Across Diverse Fields

The grand event aimed to spotlight the achievements of women from all walks of life, giving equal importance to both well-known figures and unsung heroines. Dr C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers and Title Sponsor for KWAA, expressed pride in the landmark year with 28 KWAA and 24 IWAA awardees selected from the extensive pool of nominees.

A Visionary's Dedication to Recognition

Spoorthi Vishwas, the force behind KWAA and IWAA, announced the launch of IWAA, a national awards platform. Her multifaceted career as an acclaimed actress, mentor, influencer, and CMO of a travel firm resonates in her commitment to recognizing women achievers for over five years. The ceremony celebrated the incredible journey, acknowledging the unwavering support of C. Krishniah Chetty.

Distinguished Jury and Rigorous Selection Process

The jury, comprising eminent personalities from diverse fields, undertook a meticulous three-layer judging process, ensuring fairness and transparency in the selection of awardees. 3 layer veritable judging process which involves verifications, acute deliberations and unified decision by all members on board is decided with absolutely no biases. This dedication to authenticity is a hallmark of KWAA and IWAA.

The winners include:

KWAA- Karnataka Women Achievers Awards 2023 - Award Winners

-Youth Icon - Trishala Gunasheela Ballal

-Literary Award - Rugmani Prabhakar

-Excellence in Music - Bindu Subramaniam

-Excellence of Art - Dr Alka Chadha Harpalani

-Women in STEM - Pavithra Nagaraj

-Excellence In Fashion - Pavithra Muddaya

-Professional Excellence - SusheemaVidyaratnaraj

-Women in Entertainment - Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy

-Excellence in Radio - Smitha G Dixit

-Excellence in Film - Maya Chandra

-Excellence in Television - Anushree S

-Unique Women Achiever - Indushree Raveendra

-Excellence in Social Service - Sugandha Sukrutaraj

-Environmental Change Maker - Samyukta Hornad

-Leadership Award - Dr. Glory Alexander

-Women in Business - YeshodaKaruturi& Rhea Karuturi

-Women Entrepreneur of the Year - Divya Raghavendra

-Excellence in Agriculture - H C Asha Sheshadri

-Excellence in Sports - Malathi Krishnamurthy Holla

-Lifetime Achievement - Dr.S.G.Susheelamma

-Excellence in Education - Dr.L.G.Meera

-Excellence in Journalis - Mrs Prajwal Hegde

-Excellence in Law - Dr. Rama Iyer

-Women in Business - Marketing & Advertising - Tina Mansukhani Garg

-Excellence in Education - Iyer Revathy Rajaram

-Excellence in Medical Field - Dr Preethi Galagali

-Excellence in Acting - Meghana Raj Sarja

-Women in STEM - Dr. Vidya Shiva Swamy

IWAA - Indian Women Achievers Awards 2023 - Awardees

-Professional Excellence - Amrita samant

-Women Leadership Award - Shrusshti Sharma

-Professional Excellence - Manisha Kumar

-Excellence in Medical Field - Indira Nichaldas Hinduja

-Excellence in Sports - Dr. Arathi Arun

-Excellence in Fashion - Archana Akil Kumar

-Women in Entertainment - Brinda Prasad Adusumilli

-Excellence in Social Service - Suparna Baksi - Ganguly

-Excellence in Social Service - Dr. Shiela Narayan Rao

-Lifetime Achievement - Thulasi govind Gouda

-Power Woman of India - DR. Seema Rao

-Excellence in Education - Jyoti Thyagarajan

-Excellence in Film - M Gita Gurappa

-Women in Business - Megha Pritesh Asher

-Influencer of the Year - Anushka Rathod

-Content creator of the year - Niharika Choudhary

-Excellence in Education - Prof.(Mrs.) B. Andallu

-Literary Award - Bijal Vachharajani

-Excellence in Sports - Vahbiz Boman Bharucha

-Excellence in Medical Field - Renuka Ramakrishnan

-Outstanding Women Leadership Award - Wing Commander Sneha Shekhawat

-Women in STEM - Sai Ventaka Lakshmi

-Sports Woman of the Year - Savita Punia

-Sports Legend of India - PV Sindhu

Honouring Exceptional Women Across Categories

The list of winners included remarkable women like Trishala Gunasheela Ballal, Bindu Subramaniam, Pavithra Nagaraj, and Sugandha Sukrutaraj in KWAA, while IWAA honoured outstanding achievers such as Amrita Samant, Dr. Arathi Arun, and Wing Commander Sneha Shekhawat.

Fashion, Entertainment, and Recognition on the Grand Stage

The red-carpet evening featured high-end fashion shows by Bhargavi and Vikyathi School of Fashion & Design, with showstoppers Shubra Aiyappa and Ragini Prajwal. The electrifying dance performances added to the grand celebrations.

Acknowledging Prominent Winners

PV SINDHU, Indian Badminton Player who received the Award proudly saying " "Thank you for honouring me with this award! I was meant to come but couldn't make it due to some other commitments! It's my privilege to share this award with some amazing women from different walks of life and a huge shout out to the team at Indian Women Achievers Awards for creating this platform"

Savitha Punia - Nation Hockey player humbly received the Award thanking the acclaimed platform for the honour.

Dr Seema Roa - India's only Commando Trainer, Tulsi Gowda - Padmashree & Environmentalist and Brinda Prasad - SIIMA, were among the prominent winners humbly acknowledging the honor. Their words reflected the impact of the acclaimed platform in recognizing women from diverse backgrounds.

KWAA's Legacy and IWAA's National Impact

KWAA, inaugurated in 2018, stands as a testament to celebrating women's accomplishments in Karnataka. Its success paved the way for IWAA, expanding the impact across the nation. This transition reflects the evolution of recognizing women's triumphs beyond regional borders.

A Symphony of Empowerment

The combined legacy of KWAA and IWAA is a symphony of empowerment, resonating across society. The awards bear witness to an incredible journey dedicated to empowering women, rewriting the narrative of achievement.

Join the Legacy: Nominate for Next Year

Be a part of this incredible legacy by nominating deserving women for the Indian Women Achievers Awards at www.iwaawards.com and Karnataka Women Achievers Awards at www.kwaawards.com.

The KWAA and IWAA 2023 not only celebrated achievements but highlighted the profound impact of women across diverse fields, fostering empowerment and recognition on a national scale.

