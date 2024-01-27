Flexport Layoffs: Logistics Firm To Lay Off Another 20% of Its Workforce, Says Report

“Our fortress balance sheet continues to be one of our most strategic assets as we navigate the uncertain waters of global trade in the 21st century in pursuit of this vision,” he added. Back in May, Shopify sold its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13 per cent stake in the company.

Technology IANS| Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Flexport Layoffs: Logistics Firm To Lay Off Another 20% of Its Workforce, Says Report
Representational Image (File Photo)

San Francisco, January 27: Logistics company Flexport is reportedly planning additional layoffs, around 20 per cent of its workforce. According to a report in The Information, Flexport is likely to trim its workforce in the next few weeks. Flexport in October last year slashed the company’s workforce by 20 per cent -- affecting about 600 workers.

“It would mark the SoftBank-backed logistics startup’s third major round of cuts in just over a year,” the report noted. The company had approximately 2,600 employees after October job cuts. CEO Ryan Petersen had said that with this decision, “we'll be able to get back to profitability without raising prices or placing our fortress balance sheet at risk.” Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year.

“Instead, our path to profitability runs through delivering outstanding global logistics and technology solutions that solve customer problems,” he had said in a blog post. Last week, Flexport said it raised an additional $260 million in funding from Shopify. “Flexport raised $260 million on an uncapped convertible note from Shopify. Thank you @tobi and your entire team for this tremendous vote of confidence in our business and partnership,” Petersen posted on X. Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO.

“Our fortress balance sheet continues to be one of our most strategic assets as we navigate the uncertain waters of global trade in the 21st century in pursuit of this vision,” he added. Back in May, Shopify sold its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13 per cent stake in the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Flexport Layoffs: Logistics Firm To Lay Off Another 20% of Its Workforce, Says Report

“Our fortress balance sheet continues to be one of our most strategic assets as we navigate the uncertain waters of global trade in the 21st century in pursuit of this vision,” he added. Back in May, Shopify sold its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13 per cent stake in the company.

Technology IANS| Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Flexport Layoffs: Logistics Firm To Lay Off Another 20% of Its Workforce, Says Report
Representational Image (File Photo)

San Francisco, January 27: Logistics company Flexport is reportedly planning additional layoffs, around 20 per cent of its workforce. According to a report in The Information, Flexport is likely to trim its workforce in the next few weeks. Flexport in October last year slashed the company’s workforce by 20 per cent -- affecting about 600 workers.

“It would mark the SoftBank-backed logistics startup’s third major round of cuts in just over a year,” the report noted. The company had approximately 2,600 employees after October job cuts. CEO Ryan Petersen had said that with this decision, “we'll be able to get back to profitability without raising prices or placing our fortress balance sheet at risk.” Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year.

“Instead, our path to profitability runs through delivering outstanding global logistics and technology solutions that solve customer problems,” he had said in a blog post. Last week, Flexport said it raised an additional $260 million in funding from Shopify. “Flexport raised $260 million on an uncapped convertible note from Shopify. Thank you @tobi and your entire team for this tremendous vote of confidence in our business and partnership,” Petersen posted on X. Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO.

“Our fortress balance sheet continues to be one of our most strategic assets as we navigate the uncertain waters of global trade in the 21st century in pursuit of this vision,” he added. Back in May, Shopify sold its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13 per cent stake in the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Flexport Employees Flexport Layoffs Flexport Workforce layoffs Logistics Firm
You might also like
Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year
Technology

Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year
Technology IANS| Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST
A+
A-
Flexport Layoffs: Logistics Firm To Lay Off Another 20% of Its Workforce, Says Report
Representational Image (File Photo)

San Francisco, January 27: Logistics company Flexport is reportedly planning additional layoffs, around 20 per cent of its workforce. According to a report in The Information, Flexport is likely to trim its workforce in the next few weeks. Flexport in October last year slashed the company’s workforce by 20 per cent -- affecting about 600 workers.

“It would mark the SoftBank-backed logistics startup’s third major round of cuts in just over a year,” the report noted. The company had approximately 2,600 employees after October job cuts. CEO Ryan Petersen had said that with this decision, “we'll be able to get back to profitability without raising prices or placing our fortress balance sheet at risk.” Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year.

“Instead, our path to profitability runs through delivering outstanding global logistics and technology solutions that solve customer problems,” he had said in a blog post. Last week, Flexport said it raised an additional $260 million in funding from Shopify. “Flexport raised $260 million on an uncapped convertible note from Shopify. Thank you @tobi and your entire team for this tremendous vote of confidence in our business and partnership,” Petersen posted on X. Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO.

“Our fortress balance sheet continues to be one of our most strategic assets as we navigate the uncertain waters of global trade in the 21st century in pursuit of this vision,” he added. Back in May, Shopify sold its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for a 13 per cent stake in the company.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Flexport Employees Flexport Layoffs Flexport Workforce layoffs Logistics Firm
You might also like
Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year
Technology

Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year
Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off 1,900 Employees at Gaming Companies Activision Blizzard and Xbox
Technology

Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off 1,900 Employees at Gaming Companies Activision Blizzard and Xbox
Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO
Technology

Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO
Aurora Layoffs 2024: Autonomous Vehicle Technology Firm Lays Off 3% of Its Workforce, Hopes To Introduce up to 20 Driverless Class 8 Trucks By End of 2024
Auto

Aurora Layoffs 2024: Autonomous Vehicle Technology Firm Lays Off 3% of Its Workforce, Hopes To Introduce up to 20 Driverless Class 8 Trucks By End of 2024
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" alt="Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year">
Technology

Salesforce Layoffs 2024: Software Major Laying Off 700 Employees, Joins Big Tech Layoffs This Year
Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off 1,900 Employees at Gaming Companies Activision Blizzard and Xbox
Technology

Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Lays Off 1,900 Employees at Gaming Companies Activision Blizzard and Xbox
Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO
Technology

Swiggy Layoffs 2024: Online Food Delivery Company Announces To Lay Off 400 Employees, About 6% Workforce From Tech and Operations Teams Ahead of IPO
Aurora Layoffs 2024: Autonomous Vehicle Technology Firm Lays Off 3% of Its Workforce, Hopes To Introduce up to 20 Driverless Class 8 Trucks By End of 2024
Auto

Aurora Layoffs 2024: Autonomous Vehicle Technology Firm Lays Off 3% of Its Workforce, Hopes To Introduce up to 20 Driverless Class 8 Trucks By End of 2024
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
50K+ searches
Dev Patel
50K+ searches
Bobby Deol
10K+ searches
NDA
10K+ searches
Vanessa Dougnac
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
Auto

Aurora Layoffs 2024: Autonomous Vehicle Technology Firm Lays Off 3% of Its Workforce, Hopes To Introduce up to 20 Driverless Class 8 Trucks By End of 2024
Google Trends Google Trends
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
50K+ searches
Dev Patel
50K+ searches
Bobby Deol
10K+ searches
NDA
10K+ searches
Vanessa Dougnac
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot