Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nominees and presenters dazzled in platinum jewellery designs at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Platinum, the naturally white setting that truly enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, perfectly complemented the couture gowns and added timeless Hollywood glamour.

The most noticeable platinum jewellery trend was statement earrings as seen on Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Piper Perabo, Hailee Steinfeld, Nicole Kidman, and Kirsten Dunst.

Platinum jewellery is made of 95 per cent pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Platinum is the metal of choice for most red-carpet events around the world. The who's who of the fashion and glamour world love to style their ensemble with this naturally white, precious metal from Elizabeth Taylor to Lady Gaga - they have all dressed in platinum for the red carpet.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewellery brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Fred Leighton, Kwiat, and Tiffany & Co. chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.

The following stars selected platinum jewellery to celebrate their achievements:

Reese Witherspoon in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum

Image Credit Jeff Kravitz_Getty Images

- High Jewelry necklace with diamonds, set in platinum- High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinum- High Jewelry ring with diamonds and spinels, set in platinum

Salma Hayek in jewellery by Harry Winston set in platinum

- Winston Cluster chandelier earrings with diamonds (16.04 carats), set in platinum

- Spiral ring with diamonds (4.62 carats), set in platinum

Hailee Steinfeld in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

- Tiffany Victoria® vine drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum- Tiffany Victoria® vine bypass ring with diamonds, set in platinum

Piper Perabo in jewellery by Fred Leighton and Kwiat set in platinum

- Cascade double drop fringe earrings with diamonds by Kwiat (over 5 carats), set in platinum- 1920's cushion light purplish-pink sapphire and diamond ring by Fred Leighton (11 carats), set in platinum

Kirsten Dunst in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

- Fred Leighton early 20th century diamond scallop cluster earrings by Suzanne Belperron, set in platinum

Julianna Margulies in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

-Art Deco ring with an Old European cut diamond (3.50 carats), set in platinum

Nicole Kidman in jewellery by Harry Winston set in platinum

- Fifth Avenue Crossover earrings with diamonds (21.81 carats), set in platinum- Winston Cluster bracelet with diamonds (19.50 carats), set in platinum- Winston Cluster ring with pear-shaped diamond (4.83 carats), set in platinum

Lady Gaga in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

- Ring with a diamond (over 8 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum

Selena Gomez in jewellery by Bulgari set in platinum

- Ring with a cushion-cut Columbian emerald (9.89 carats), set in platinum

Greta Lee in jewellery by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum

- Tiffany Victoria® graduated necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Helen Mirren jewellery Harry Winston set in platinum

- Secret Cluster earrings with diamonds and pink sapphires (12.3 carats), set in platinum- Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds and pink sapphires (20.09 carats), set in platinum- Winston Cluster ring with diamonds (3.92 carats), set in platinum

Meryl Streep in jewellery by Fred Leighton set in platinum

- Art Deco necklace with diamonds (8.0 carats) and onyx, set in platinum

Naomi Watts in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum

- High Jewelry earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Elle Fanning in jewelry by Cartier set in platinum

- Cartier 1895 wedding band with diamonds, set in platinum

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 per cent. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

