Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 24: Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda proudly announces that Yasmin Karachiwala, India's most celebrated celebrity fitness trainer, has recommended SHE CARE Juice as a trusted Ayurvedic solution to support women's hormonal balance and overall wellness.

In a recently shared video on her official Instagram account, Yasmin highlights the importance of natural, plant-based solutions in today's wellness routines. She calls SHE CARE Juice a powerful daily addition for women seeking to naturally manage hormonal imbalances.

"As someone passionate about holistic health, I believe in natural solutions. SHE CARE Juice by Krishna's Ayurveda is a great blend of herbs that helps support women's hormonal health and balance," says Yasmin.

SHE CARE Juice is an Ayurvedic formulation enriched with Shatavari, Ashoka, Lodhra, and other time-tested herbs, specifically designed to promote menstrual health, hormonal balance, and emotional well-being in women of all ages.

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda reinforces its mission to bring the wisdom of Ayurveda to modern women seeking a healthier, more balanced life.

Shrawan dagaFounder;Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda

