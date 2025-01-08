VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 8: Celigo, the premier AI-driven Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) supporting both IT and business users, is excited to announce its relocation to a new office at Sattva Knowledge park, Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad. This move underscores Celigo's ongoing expansion and commitment to fostering a dynamic, collaborative, and innovation-driven workplace.

Manisha Dash, Head of HR-APAC at Celigo, added, "Our new office demonstrates our dedication to building a supportive and engaging workplace. We believe that a well-designed, inspiring environment fuels creativity, strengthens team bonds, and drives overall success. We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings for our team."

The new office features modern, open workspaces designed for better collaboration and innovation, enhanced meeting facilities for seamless communication, and employee-friendly amenities to ensure comfort and productivity.

Celigo extends its gratitude to its employees, whose continued dedication and innovation have made this move possible. As the company scales new heights, it remains committed to enhancing its workplace culture and providing the best experience for its team.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading AI-driven Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), committed to making integration accessible to everyone in an organization. Our platform promotes automation at every level, driving growth and innovation at scale.

