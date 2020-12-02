Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amidst the current scenario where businesses are trying to get back in motion, CFBP held the 32nd Jamnalal Bajaj Awards for Fair Business Practices at the Indian merchant chambers lifting spirits of the corporates on the evening of 1 Dec 2020.

Kotak Mahindra, VIP Industries Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and many other reputed companies were awarded in different categories. Rajnish Kumar (Former Chairman SBI), Ajit P Shah (Ex-chief Justice), Shekhar Bajaj, Swapnil Kothari (President CFBP), Vineet Bhatnagar (Vice president CFBP), Nayantara Jain (noted social worker), Dolly Thakore attended the awards amongst other stalwarts.

Also Read | FIR Registered Against Zeeshan Quadri, Co-Producer Accuses the Actor of Duping Him of THIS Huge Amount (Read Details).

The atmosphere was encouraging as it was motivating for companies to perform even better as a motivational aspect.

"A successful business can't be built without understanding the needs of the customer and meeting their expectation in a responsible and responsive manner. Social media has added a new dimension by providing a platform to the consumers against poor customer service," said Rajnish Kumar (Former Chairman, SBI).

Also Read | Pornhub.com ‘XXXMas’ Holiday Album: The XXX Porn Website Comes with Christmas Tracks from Rappers like ASAP Ferg and Young MA After Releasing HOT ‘Merch Collection.

Past winners were ACC Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Glaxo India Ltd., Infosys Technologies Ltd., Shoppers Stop, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC). CFBP Consumer Film Festival 2021 was also announced during the awards by Kiren Shrivastav (Chairperson, CFBP Consumer Film Festival).

CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards recognizes and commemorates businessmen and industrialists who uphold the highest ethical practices in business. Constituted in 1988, these awards are judged on 8 vital parameters, including customer satisfaction, employee motivation, environmental protection supply chain system, environment protection, compliance with law, adherence to the Code of Conduct and corporate social responsibility, among others. Awards are also conferred on Charitable Associations with an outstanding record of promoting fair business practices.

Applications were invited from Large Enterprises (with turnover above Rs 1,000 crores) and SMEs (with turnover between Rs 50 and Rs 1,000 crores) in the respective categories.

The 2020 award winners were selected by an independent panel of eminent judges headed by Delhi Ex-Chief Justice Ajit P Shah Other jury members include CFBP President Swapnil Kothari- Shekhar Bajaj, Founder Member Vice President and Awards Chairman - Vineet Bhatnagar, Niranjan Jhunjhunwala, Secretary and Anand Patwardhan.

The Winners of 32nd CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards:

CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award Winners 2019-20

* Manufacturing Enterprises - LARGE Trophy - GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mumbai & VIP Industries Ltd, Mumbai.

* Certificate of Merit - Sakthi Masala Pvt. Ltd. & Erode & Century Enka Ltd., Pune

* Manufacturing Enterprises - SME Certificate of Merit - Shriram Rayons, Kota

* Service Enterprises - LARGE Trophy Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mumbai. & CRISIL Ltd., Mumbai

* Certificate of Merit - KEC International Ltd., Mumbai

* Service Enterprises - SME Trophy - QualityKiosk Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Navi Mumbai

* Charitable Association Trophy - Friends of Tribals Society, Mumbai & Dr. Dathu Rao Memorial Charitable Trust, Chennai

CFBP was established in 1966 by stalwarts of business and industry like JRD Tata, Ramkrishna Bajaj, Arvind Mafatlal, FT Khorakiwala, Naval Tata, S P Godrej, JN Guzder, and Keshub Mahindra and others who recognized the imperative need of business and industry to regulate itself.

CFBP undertakes a wide spectrum of initiatives to further its mission, which includes conducting public seminars on key consumer issues. It serves as a bridge between the manufacturers and consumers for promotion of good business relationship. Its membership includes businessmen, professionals and consumers.

Ramkrishna Bajaj CFBP Consumer Education And Testing Centre: The SNDT Women's University has set up this Centre in collaboration with the Council. It carries out chemical and micro-biological analysis of food products like ice creams, bottled water etc. Here Sample scan come from local markets or from consumers, can be tested for quality and purity. NABL approved.

Consumer Affairs Cells: CFBP encourages business houses and trade associations to start consumer affairs cells within their own organizations. 100 such cells have already been set up in leading companies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)