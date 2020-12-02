XXX website pornhub.com is in Christmas mood and has launched new soundtracks (explicit in nature) from popular artists including ASAP Ferg and Young MA. Pornhub released their mixtape that is strategically called "XXXMas" and it is everything that the name suggests. Available on all major streaming services, it features seven tracks with titles like “Holiday Freak Sh*t,” “Ho,” “Vixen,” and “Stuff Our Stockings Santa” by rappers Young MA, Sukihana, ASAP Ferg, Rubi Rose, and more.

Last year, pornhub.com released their first-ever XXX holiday album featuring Blac Chyna, Lil Xan, and Asian Doll. This comes after XXX website pornhub.com introduced its XXXMAS merch collection that was going viral. The merch collection is super exciting and it describes the line as a "twist on classic Christmas items like ugly sweaters, holiday mugs, ornaments", etc. Who's who of the industry aka Asa Akira, Kira Noir, and Pornhub Aria were all chosen as the brand ambassadors for the new collection. The site recently had also offered a free week of premium subscriptions for their customers amid the pandemic. In other news, Pornhub.com has been blocked in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. They blocked access to PornHub and 190 URL addresses linked to porn leaving hashtags like #SavePornhub and #HornyPower trending on Thai Twitter.

The XXX website is also facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos worldwide. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on and over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon. While legally, porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).