Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17: Following the success of CG Corp Global's participation in the Rising Rajasthan event last month, Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, met with Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, to discuss innovative opportunities to strengthen the state's tourism and heritage sectors.

The discussion revolved around CG Hospitality's (part of CG Corp Global) ambitious plan to bring its globally acclaimed wellness destination, The Farm, to Rajasthan. Known for its luxury, sustainability, and holistic wellness experiences, The Farm will introduce a unique dimension to the state's tourism offerings, further positioning Rajasthan as a premier wellness destination in India.

Additionally, through the CG Foundation, the group is taking a significant step toward heritage preservation by restoring a historic haveli in Churi Ajitgarh into a museum. This project will celebrate Rajasthan's architectural legacy while contributing to cultural tourism and community development.

Expanding the vision further, CG Corp Global is exploring broader opportunities in the Shekhawati region, renowned for its rich heritage and historical significance, to drive sustainable development and promote the region as a cultural tourism hub.

Speaking about the initiatives, Varun Chaudhary said:

"Rajasthan is a state of unparalleled beauty and heritage. We are committed to working closely with the government to bring innovative wellness solutions and preserve the cultural treasures that define this region. Our projects in Rajasthan reflect our dedication to sustainable tourism and meaningful impact on communities."

CG Hospitality (part of CG Corp Global) continues to demonstrate its commitment to driving growth in tourism while preserving cultural and historical assets. With these initiatives, the group aims to create a synergy between wellness and heritage, further enriching Rajasthan's global appeal.

About CG Hospitality

CG Hospitality, the hospitality wing of CG Corp Global has a proud history of successful joint ventures in the hospitality sector with esteemed partners and owns some of the most iconic assets globally like Fern Hotels in India, Jetwing Hotels & Ceylon Hotels Group in Sri Lanka, Double Tree by Hilton in NYC, Fairmont Hotels in Kenya and Fairmont Mara Safari Club. CG Hospitality also has its own house of brands such as the iconic wellness retreat, The Farm at San Benito in the Philippines, Zinc, Fern and Beacon. Today, CG Hospitality's portfolio boasts over 178 Hotels & Resorts in 12 countries and 116 destinations with over 11,000 keys. Focused on our 'Vision 2025', its portfolio is expected to grow to over 200 hotels globally.

About CG Corp Global

Since 1884, CG Corp Global has been making a meaningful impact across 32 countries, with a net worth surpassing $1.8 billion. We have expanded into various industries and are associated with globally renowned brands such as Wai Wai, The Farm at San Benito, Moldcell, Taj Hotels, Fairmont, The Fern, Nabil Bank, Union Bank, and CG Motors. With over 30,000 employees worldwide, we take pride in being Nepal's first multinational corporation, committed to delivering on our promises to stakeholders for over a century.

