PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 11: CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, hosted CGI Elevate 2025, a premier event that brought together industry leaders, technology experts and alliances to discuss the future of GCCs, AI driven innovation and the evolving role of strategic partnerships in driving progress in the global business landscape. CGI brings together industry leaders to discuss the evolution of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) into hubs of innovation and growth in an AI-driven landscape.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

With a theme centered on partnering for progress, CGI Elevate 2025 highlighted how organizations can harness cutting-edge technology to position their GCCs as hubs of excellence. The event served as a platform to exchange insights, share best practices, and envision a future where AI propels global capacity centers (GCCs) to drive greater value and global impact.

Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, emphasized the evolving strategic role of GCCs: "The narrative around GCCs is shifting, from being cost and efficiency centers to becoming intelligence-driven nerve centers that power enterprise agility, innovation, and transformation at scale. Through this event, we advanced these discussions to provide actionable solutions and insights into how CGI can help GCCs thrive in an AI-first world."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'Wonderful Opportunity To Engage With Valued Friend' After Arriving in Mauritius for 2-Day State Visit.

As a sponsor of CGI Elevate 2025, Sunil Gopinath, CEO Rakuten India, spoke about GCCs as strategic partners in business growth, highlighting the transformative role of GCCs in leading AI driven solutions, automation and emerging tech. He added, "CGI Elevate 2025 was a powerful platform that brought together industry pioneers to exchange ideas, challenge the status quo, and explore how AI and automation are reshaping the future of GCCs. The depth of discussions and the actionable insights will help organizations drive innovation, agility, and long-term business impact."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA $14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

cgi.com/newsroom

For more information

Neha KothariDirector, Marketing and Communications, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellenceneha.kothari@cgi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043083/CGI_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)