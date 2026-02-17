VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: Champions Group on Friday 14th Feb announced two major country-wide growth initiatives at the Global Business Summit 2026, aimed at accelerating India's global trade integration and building next-generation economic ecosystems across the country.

The announcements coincided with Shree Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India signing the landmark EU-India Free Trade Agreement, a historic step expected to significantly boost bilateral trade between India and the European Union.

Capitalising on the agreement, Champion Infometrics, the data and trade intelligence arm of Champions Group, unveiled a first-of-its-kind "EU-India B2B Growth Platform", designed to double import-export volumes between India and EU member nations.

The platform is positioned as a digital trade infrastructure enabling Indian companies and MSMEs to identify verified demand, discover buyers and suppliers, and transact seamlessly across European markets.

Speaking at the summit, Mr. Subhakar Rao Surapaneni, Chairman, Champions Group, said,

"This is the right time to structurally transform EU-India trade. We are onboarding former Prime Ministers and Presidents from European countries to our board to enable smoother trade cooperation. The platform we are launching is powered by a global intent engine that helps businesses understand exactly which of their products or services are in demand across markets, making it a significant trade enabler for MSMEs and large enterprises alike."

The company stated that the platform's intent-based intelligence layer will help reduce market entry friction and accelerate cross-border trade execution. In a parallel announcement, Champions Group also revealed global alliances for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Data Centres across three Champions Beach Cities planned in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

These developments will integrate crystal lagoon-based beach communities, wellness-led urban planning, and sustainable building solutions sourced from Belgium, Italy, and Sweden, as part of the Champions Beach Cities rollout.

Ms. Hemamalini Nidamanuri, Managing Director, Champion Infratech, said,

"During the Global Business Summit, our team had several meetings with the leadership of organisations including Motherson, Times Group, CBRE, LOFT, JETRO, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. These engagements are translating into strong global and domestic alliances. We are excited to see more world-class crystal lagoon beach community projects in India, enabled by superior sustainable materials and global best practices."

Champions Group stated that the twin initiatives--spanning digital trade platforms and integrated economic cities--are aligned with India's broader vision of becoming a global trade hub and a preferred destination for GCCs, data centres, and sustainable urban development.

