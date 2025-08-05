PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 5: Amid rapid advancements made in the world of technology in recent decades, the global landscape of higher education has transformed completely. At the heart of this paradigm shift lies extensive focus on research in imparting education, as a result, bucking centuries-old trend, universities world over has transformed themselves into not just knowledge dissemination centers but also modern hubs of knowledge creation. Leading this transformation, India's number 1 private university as per QS Asia University Rankings 2025 - Chandigarh University (CU), with its research-intensive, innovation-driven and unique experiential learning model has been nurturing next-generation of leaders in futuristic domains.

31 Industry-Sponsored High-Tech R&D Labs & Centers of Excellence at CU Empowering Future Engineering Leaders in Emerging Areas

Chandigarh University provides its students an environment conducive to innovation and discovery with as many as 31 Industry-sponsored high-tech R&D labs and Centres of Excellences (COEs) established by leading MNCs including Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini and IBM among others that play a crucial role in elevating capabilities of students and faculty members through exposure to live industry projects.

For Engineering students, CU has tied-up with industry leaders that provide hands-on training to students with high-tech labs, including Microsoft Innovation Center, Google Android Lab, Adobe Express Lounge Lab, Cloud Computing Lab, Oracle Academy, Tech Mahindra IMS Academy, Unisys Innovation Lab, EMC Academic Alliance, Microsoft Global Technical Support Center, Red Hat Academy Lab, SAP Next Gen Lab, Infor Lab and Microsoft Azure LAAS (Learning as a Service) platform, BOT lab, Bosch Bridge Centre and Cisco Networking Lab among others.

For Automobile Engineering students, CU has tied-up with industry giants that established high-tech labs including Mahindra and Mahindra T-School, Honda Research and Skill Development Centre, Hyundai Professional Development Centre, VE Commercial Training Centre, MG Motors Lab, Eicher - CU Centre of Excellence in Automobile engineering lab, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostic Lab.

Fostering Academic Innovation with Integration of AI, ML & Blockchain Technologies

CU, with its world-class, high-tech academic infrastructure, has been integrating the latest industry practices and requirements into academic programs by fostering innovation in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics and Fintech. CU has collaborated with IBM and established India's first advanced information technology lab that offers courses in Cloud Computing, Information Security, Big Data and Business Analytics. CU offers Master of Engineering Program in Computer Science with a specialization in Cloud Computing in collaboration with Virtusa, making it one of the most in-demand CSE-CC programs in India. CU has collaborated with Coforge and established an innovation center focused on conducting R&D in AI applications within healthcare, addressing agricultural issues globally and developing autonomous vehicle technology.

17000 Research Publications, 5034 Patents Filed & 150 Start-Ups Successfully Launched

Chandigarh University students and faculty members have authored over 17,000 research publications and filed more than 5034 patents in diverse domains out of which 3862 were published and 227 patents have been granted. CU students have successfully launched over 150 Start-Ups. The varsity allocates an annual funding of Rs. 15 crores to carry out research and innovation-related projects. As per Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications (report 2023-24), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) has secured 1st place by filing highest 1126 patent applications in 2023-24, among all scientific research and development organizations in India. CU has been ranked among the top 5 institutions in filing the highest number of patents in the last 5 years. With as many as 2581 patents filed in last 3 years alone, CU has secured 3rd place in terms of filing highest numbers of patents, amongst all private and government universities in India. CU-TBI provides an opportunity to incubate at the varsity and mobilize Rs. 5 crore to catalyze growth in the startup ecosystem at CU which has 200 departmental research groups.

CU has more than 1300 visiting international faculty members including 560 international research network scholars. CU students have successfully launched over 150 Start-Ups and allocated an annual funding of Rs. 15 crores to carry out research and innovation-related projects. In the last 5 years alone, CU has received INR 800 million for research and innovation projects from the Ministry of Science & Technology. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development cell (IEDC) facilitates the student with financial support from the university to fund their projects.

Industry-Curated Curriculum Nurturing Future Technocrats

The curriculum is prepared by renowned academicians and subject experts from IITs, NITs and industry leaders from top MNCs such as IBM, Quark among other top brands. Core curriculum offered by CU in emerging areas such as Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, IOT, Bioinformatics, Information & Network Security, Grid Computing, Structural Engineering, Geo-Technical Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Construction Technology, Environmental Engineering, GIS, Water Resource Engineering among others is specially designed by industry leaders themselves. The research-oriented curriculum of CU is aligned with leading International Universities and Research Agencies; CSE curriculum is aligned with Stanford University, ISACA, NASSCOM, for Civil Engineering, University of Singapore, Imperial College of London, ASME, ISTE.

Kalpana Chawla Centre at CU Pushing Frontiers of Space Science

At Kalpana Chawla Centre, CU students communicate with all countries' Ground Station, which are members of SatNOGS, research on 3D Printed Aluminum/Plastics Structures that can be used in SPACE explorations, thermal study of materials in vacuum, experimental studies on compact structures of satellites for LEO, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle design, Center for Research in Geospatial, Model Rocketry Lab and Star Gazing Center, which are all enhancing the learning experience of students, providing them the platform to become space scientists.

About Chandigarh University:

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744336/CU_CoE_Inauguration.jpg

