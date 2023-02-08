Chandigarh [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Chandigarh University, Gharun, is all set to host the first World Strongman Games- Sood Classic in India, at the campus and the event will start from February 26. The University has always encouraged its students to excel in sports and the sole aim of this mega event is to encourage & revive rural sports of Punjab and promote it on the national level. Renowned as the Sports Hub of India, Punjab houses numerous sports including Overhead press, Setstone, Stone to shoulder, Atlas stone, Tyre flip and Jacko Walk. In addition to these sports, there are several sports related to the essence of the state. Since the youth of the state are getting inclined towards the digital gaming format & parting ways with outdoor games, this step will prove a milestone for the revival of rural games and encourage the youngsters to opt for outdoor games.

While addressing the media queries during a press conference recently held at the university premises, S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "With a mission to make people aware of the importance of physical fitness and to make it a way of healthy living, Chandigarh University joined hands with World Strongman Games to promote Punjab games and make a significant contribution to the Fit India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

This tournament will not only offer exposure to the games of Punjab, but also provide an appropriate platform to the sportspersons associated with the rural games of India.

"From this year onward, World Strongman Games is going to be an integral part of sports in Punjab and the event will be organised annually. We have always emphasised on promoting sports through our institute by supporting various sports events. To further contribute to the sector, encourage the sportspersons & bring rural sports on the international map, Chandigarh University will invest Rs. 300 crore to come up with a sports complex which will be built on 30 acres in the coming years," added Sandhu.

While giving details about the upcoming event, Chairman, Strongman India, Rajvinder Singh Sodhi said that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in as the brand ambassador for this tournament. This tournament will be known as Sood Classic. "The World Strongman Games are the first edition of games to be hosted at the campus of Chandigarh University and would comprises of WWE matches, Arm Wrestling matches for women and men, boxing and bodybuilding competitions," said President Rajvinder Singh Sodhi, United Intercontinental Strongmen Federation of India (UISFI)."

Praveen Dabbas co-owner of PPL (Pro -Panja League) challenged Chandigarh University to beat Yogesh Chaudhary, an arm wrestling champion. Yogesh will compete against 3 boys. Prize money of Rs. 10000 each will be given to the boys if they beat her in the tournament.

More than 500 participants will take part in the event from the nook & corner of the country and various places including the UK, Uganda, USA, Italy, Kazakhstan, and France have maximum participants. Jaxcon Ryker, American professional wrestler, WWE, Satender Dagar, WWE Wrestler, Mona, Rimi and Sachin Malik will also grace the event.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab.

