New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The ABA India Conference 2023 on "Law in the Age of Glocalisation: Convergence of India and the West" will be held from 3-5 March 2023 in New Delhi. The three-day international conference will be inaugurated by Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court of India, who will also deliver the keynote address. The inaugural ceremony will also be graced by R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India, Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India, Lubna Shuja, President of the Law Society of England and Wales and Marcos Rios, Chair of the ABA International Law Section.

"The legal profession has come together in an unprecedented manner to curate this conference. All the leading law firms have provided support as sponsors leading to a conference with more than 25 sponsors and 120 speakers including 5 sitting supreme court judges, 7 members of parliament, and 13 managing partners of major law firms. We are fortunate that the Chief Justice of India has kindly agreed to deliver the keynote address at the inauguration of the conference, which will set the tone and agenda of the conference. We are delighted that the Government of India has endorsed this conference as a G20-related event" said, Pratibha Jain, Chair, India Committee, ABA; Head of Strategy & Group General Counsel, Everstone Group.

The ABA is the largest voluntary bar association of lawyers and law students in the world, which is not specific to any jurisdiction in the United States of America. The ABA's most important stated activities are the setting of academic standards for law schools, the formulation of model ethical codes related to the legal profession and dissemination of legal research. The ABA International Law Section serves as a gateway between international legal practitioners in the US and those practicing around the globe. This Section is the leader in the development of policy in the international arena, the promotion of the rule of law and the education of international law practitioners. The South Asia/Oceania and India Committee of the ABA International Law Section is the convener of the conference.

"The ABA India Conference 2023 will bring together renowned judges, jurists, advocates, legal academics and practitioners, and law students from some of the most prominent organisations in India. It is the first distinguished gathering of its kind in India, especially after the pandemic; and the O.P. Jindal Global University and Jindal Global Law School are proud to be the global academic advisors for the conference. We look forward to three days of deliberations and discussions on contemporary, national and international legal issues." said Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University.

The distinguished speakers for the conference include judges of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Justice Bela M. Trivedi, Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, and Justice Sanjay Karol; former judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Indu Malhotra, Justice Hemant Gupta, Justice Arjan Sikri, Justice Madan Lokur, and Justice Swatanter Kumar.

The conference will also witness special addresses and conversations with distinguished ministers and policymakers which include, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister & Leader of the Rajya Sabha, Government of India; Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Dr Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Dr Amee Yajnik, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Amitabh Kant, G-20 Sherpa, Government of India; Dr Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI); Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Chief Executive Officer, National Stock Exchange; and the founders and managing partners of leading Indian law firms.

The conference is endorsed as a G-20 event by the Government of India. Amitabh Kant, G-20 sherpa, Government of India would be delivering the special address during the conference. The conference will have discussions around India's G-20 presidency, which has significant contemporary relevance and importance. With more than 100 thought leaders across 21 thematic sessions with 13 special addresses and 5 plenary sessions, the conference will provide a global platform and context to the convergence of the west and India in the legal sphere and address numerous challenges and innovations required as we move forward.

Registration and participation in the ABA India conference 2023 is complimentary for everyone. We encourage the members of the legal community, academicians and aspiring lawyers to utilize this unique opportunity and take part in this assembly of law fraternity from around the globe.

The registration link to the conference is listed below:

https://jgu.edu.in/jgls/aba-registration-form/

