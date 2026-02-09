Children Welfare Centre High School Celebrates Its Grand 42nd Annual Day Function Organised by the Principal Ajay Kaul with Bollywood Luminaries in Attendance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Children Welfare Centre High School, Clara's College of Commerce and Clara's College of Education, celebrated its magnificent 42nd Annual Day Function at the Children Welfare Centre High School Ground, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai. The event was impeccably organised by Principal Ajay Kaul, who once again showcased his commitment to fostering talent, culture, and academic excellence.

The evening witnessed an extraordinary gathering of celebrities and distinguished guests who graced the celebration with their presence. Renowned actors like Ritesh Deshmukh, Meezan Jafri, Aayush Sharma, Rakesh Bedi, Nimrat Kaur, Meenakshi Seshadri, Mandar Chandwadkar, & Many More. added immense sparkle and warmth to the occasion.

The programme featured captivating cultural performances, music, dance, and theatre presented by students, reflecting the rich creative spirit and holistic growth encouraged by the Children Welfare Centre educational family. The Annual Day served as a platform to honour academic achievers, talented performers, and educators whose dedication continues to shape the next generation.

Speaking on the occasion, organiser Ajay Kaul _expressed his gratitude to all dignitaries, parents, faculty, and students for their continual support. He emphasised the institution's commitment toward nurturing young minds and building a strong foundation for future leaders."

The event concluded with resounding applause, reaffirming the legacy of Children Welfare Centre High School, Clara's College of Commerce, and Clara's College of Education as institutions that blend discipline, creativity, and excellence.

