New Delhi [India], September 16: ChileNut, the association representing Chilean walnut growers and exporters, along with ProChile, an institution under Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that promotes Chilean goods and services worldwide, has officially launched the new season of Chilean walnuts in India.

Chile's location in the southern hemisphere complements India's walnut harvest season, allowing Indian consumers to enjoy fresh Chilean walnuts when supplies from other regions are limited. Known worldwide for their excellent quality, Chilean walnuts are celebrated for their light color, freshness, and high yield. With exports to over 70 countries, these walnuts are becoming increasingly popular in India. In fact, India has now become the largest market for Chilean walnuts.

Speaking on the India campaign, Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative for Chilean walnuts remarked, "We foresee the immense potential of Chilean walnuts in India. The demand here for high quality walnuts is continuously rising. Chile will have an important role as the production of walnuts in Chile is 100% counter seasonal to Indian walnuts and also to other northern hemisphere walnut origins that are supplying to the market. The harvest of Chilean walnuts happens in the May-July period and the walnuts are available in India, August onwards, perfectly in time for our festive period. We have chalked out an extensive trade and media strategy to take this clearest and the freshest walnut to discerning Indian consumers across the country. These walnuts are available both with retailers and on e-commerce platforms," Saran added.

