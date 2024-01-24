NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 24: Chitkara University's, Department of Fashion Design, Chitkara Design School hosted scintillating Fashion Future Forward Conclave over a span of 2 days at its sprawling campus, on Chandigarh - Patiala Highway.

The Fashion Future Forward Conclave offline conclave saw industry experts with reputable fashion brands and Fashion design Studios as well as academics engage with cohorts of students. This allowed the flow of ideas and exchange of dialogue with the current fashion and design students of CDS.

Dialogue on future of sustainability, digital green marketing and online retail, the rise of athleisure wear, Metaverse and global future directions in the fashion industry were raised by the fashion design students. Fashion students discussed topics the way fashion design practises are evolving, the use of biodegradable materials and leveraging lightning speed algorithms to create complex structures and 3D models.

Presiding over the event from the fashion industry were Ashish N Soni, Design Director at Ashish N Soni, Ikos Designs Pvt. Ltd., and Narendra Kumar Creative Director - Amazon. Urvashi Kaur - Founder Urvashi Kaur - A conscious luxury label and Karishma Shahani Khan - Creative Director Ka-Sha, INDIA, Karan Berry- Founder and creative director Mr Berry, Co-founder Karleo couture , Bespoke footwear label AKA. Nitin Kapoor CEO and Co-founder of Iba Crafts and Mahima Prasad -Manager - Ajio Luxe, Reliance brands were noteworthy participants from fashion industry.

Speaking of his interaction with the students, Soni said, "The students were very enthusiastic. They were very keen to know and learn what the industry experience is. The kind of questions posed was very interesting and I think based on that there is a huge potential."

"There is always a divide in academia and professional practice. Events like these are really helpful for both the students and us industry experts to have these conversations. Some of the questions that the students had prepared really challenged us to put on our thinking hats. I really enjoyed the conversation," Narendra Kumar said.

By encouraging interpersonal dialogue at the conclave, the Chitkara University has created a transparent environment for interaction between industry experts and students. This explored the gap between the expectations of the employers and the aspirations of the youth.

Chitkara School Design School, Fashion design department is an institutional member of FASHION DESIGN COUNCIL OF INDIA, FDCI. Our students have had the opportunity to assist designers and work as event crew at the national level for FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi and Mumbai. They bring back that learning experience and try to recreate a professional fashion show experience for our students on the campus. The University audience experienced the spectacular fashion presentation learnt what all goes behind the scenes for fashion show, the journey of conceptualizing a fashion collection and immaculate execution from concept to catwalk presentation.

The 4 year B.Des Fashion Design program integrates the principles of design, textile and apparel technology into dynamic fashion scenario to impart comprehensive fashion education. Practice elaborate exploration of form, silhouette, materials and process including social and environmental concerns. This leads to creating innovative, sustainable and responsible fashion solutions for multicultural market scenarios within India and at a global level.

The teaching learning pedagogy gives due emphasis on experiential learning so that the learners are guided to pursue professional career pathways in fashion design, pattern making, garment manufacturing, fashion merchandising and creative design entrepreneurship ; for established and emerging apparel categories.

The faculty team comprises of practicing professionals and experienced design educators, who bring innovative strategies for mentoring and inspiring learners to develop a unique voice through their projects. Special emphasis on critical engagement with contemporary practices relating to socio-cultural and economic contexts, that lead to successful fashion business and relevant skills to create new benchmarks in fashion apparel design.

The esteemed guest speakers applauded Chitkara University for developing highly industry oriented Fashion designers with dynamic and research informed curriculum aiming to develop highly competent, ethical and employable individuals. The Fashion design programs aim to not only provide focused fashion product development but also empower students with hands on experience and skills pertaining to multidisciplinary design environment and entrepreneurial mindset for creative industries. The students after completing the program would be able to use skills in specific areas related to chosen design pathway in domestic retail market, expert markets or working with MNC's or as freelance consultants and starting their own brands or labels.

The Fashion design program has been conceptualised keeping pace with the emerging world scenario and advances in the field of textile and apparel technology, user needs and technology advances while focusing on our responsibility towards the planet Earth and its eco-system. With the goal of acquiring specialized knowledge, the program would allow students to nurture their academic interest in fashion studies, along with personal growth and awareness. The emerging fashion professionals would develop skills and competencies required for a robust design practice.

All the programs of Chitkara Design School are enthused with the spirit of interdisciplinary growth and enable students to conduct design projects guided by design thinking, empathy and pragmatic and exploratory research, innovation and enterprise in the chosen area of specialisation.

The Industry speakers congratulated the Fashion department for the stellar FFF conclave Highlighted the fact that fashion design play a significant role in diverse areas of fashion and textile industry. Chitkara University's programs are preparing highly skilled fashion leaders for brighter and responsible fashion forward future.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. It is ranked among the top 5 per cent of higher education institutions in India. The University is awarded NAAC A+ accreditation and has also been ranked by NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework).

The University offers courses in Engineering and Technology, Business Management, Planning; Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales and Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Law, Psychology, and Education. Students studying at Chitkara get the best start-up support, world-class research excellence, and many internationally renowned opportunities.

For more information please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

