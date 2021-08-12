Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a joint venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, Japan, has expanded its digital offerings further to enhance customer satisfaction with the adoption of new digital advancements.

The company has recently introduced WhatsApp - Bot to their existing features made over the years, to embark on their journey towards becoming a fully digi-smart insurer. Their new feature is aimed at connecting customers easily and to assist their grievances instantly. The company has already introduced a number of digital features such as web-based solutions, QR-based solutions, apps, bots, etc, that include Web Chatbot - Joshu for customers; intelligent OCR for motor and health claims; customer claims portal for health; digilocker integration and many more.

Speaking on the same, V Suryanarayanan, Managing Director, Chola MS General Insurance, said, "We seek to enhance customer satisfaction with the adoption of digital innovative solutions and initiatives. This is in line with our company's T3 philosophy which strives to uphold Trust, Transparency and Technology at all times. We are honoured to be recognized with the award 'Celent Model of the Year 2021', under the legacy and ecosystem transformation category. This is an acknowledgment of our efforts towards digital transformation with customer centricity as the primary goal."

Chola MS introduces features with the aim of making innovation happen by adopting and enabling technologies to upgrade customer engagement platforms. All their digital initiatives are designed to deliver a hassle-free customer experience with the aim of providing uninterrupted insurance services virtually.

Chola MS General Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between the Murugappa Group and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited, Japan.

Chola MS offers a wide range of insurance products that include Motor, Health, Property, Accident, Engineering, Liability, Marine, Travel and Crop insurance for individuals and corporates. In FY 2019-20, the company achieved a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of INR 43,982 million. Chola MS currently has 135 branches and over 40,000 intermediaries across the country.

Chola MS champions a brand philosophy called T3, which stands for Trust, Transparency and Technology. It has also been consistently recognised and awarded by the Government of India, international entities and ratings agencies for its insurance service and delivery innovations.

Visit www.cholainsurance.com for more information about the company and its products.

Founded in 1900, the INR 381 Billion (38,105 Crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.

Market leaders in served segments including Abrasives, Auto Components, Transmission systems, Cycles, Sugar, Farm Inputs, Fertilisers, Plantations, Bio-products and Nutraceuticals, the Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents.

Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 51,000 employees.

For more details, please visit www.murugappa.com.

