NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Phoenix Marketcity Pune is all set to sprinkle the magic of Christmas within its premises. From December 14th to January 1st, 2025, the shopping mall will turn into a 'Christmas Wonderland' capturing the festive spirit with joy, cheer, and unforgettable experiences. With a dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree, enchanting carol performances, live shows, exciting games, and a charming Christmas market, there's something for everyone to revel in.

Also Read | Lily Phillips Viral Videos and Pictures: OnlyFans Star Lillian Phillips Who Aims To Have Sex With 1,000 Men in 24 Hours Begins ‘Training’ To Create Bizarre Record.

Prepare to be enchanted from the moment you step in, with festive decor transforming every corner into a magical Christmas retreat. The centrepiece of a magnificent 40-foot-tall Christmas tree will provide the perfect backdrop for all your pictures. Enjoy live music concerts from talented artists while you try your hand at exhilarating games. Watch little ones jump in joy as carnival artists perform with their acts, mesmerizing jugglers perform, and parades of toons and cosplayers light up the atmosphere. And what's a celebration without meeting Santa Claus? Get ready to meet Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus as they spread Christmas cheer in person.

Speaking about the initiative, Phoenix Marketcity Pune's Central Director, Anshuman S. Bharadwaj, shares, "This is the season of joy and togetherness, and we love to create moments where families and friends come together to celebrate. It makes us happy to see the smiles and laughter as everyone basks in the Christmas magic, making all our efforts worthwhile. We hope to bring a little extra sparkle to everyone's holidays this year with our vibrant events and magical atmosphere."

Also Read | Threads New Feature Update: Meta's Social Platform Testing New Feature To Let Users See Metrics for Each Posts They Make, Gain Detailed Insights.

For the shopping enthusiasts, there will be a charming Christmas market with handicraft items, artisanal products, festive treats and decorations. While a dedicated gaming zone can keep the kids occupied, parents can indulge in interactive workshops to explore new skills. Christmas choirs and movie nights will also add to the festivities on select evenings. It is truly a treat for all ages to relive the magic of Christmas, up close and personal.

If you love relishing the magic of the season, you must visit Phoenix Marketcity Pune from December 14th onwards. Don't forget your Santa hats and headbands--let's make it a December to remember!

Website: www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune

Event Details:

Date: From 14th December 2024 to 1st January 2025

Venue: Liberty Square, Phoenix Market city, Pune

Tickets: Available now on BookMyShow

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)