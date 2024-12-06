San Francisco, December 6: Threads, a social media app owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, is planning to introduce a new feature that would allow users to see how well particular posts performed. The "Insights" feature of Threads allowed users to see the aggregated metrics of all the posts made via their accounts but did not show how a specific post performed.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Threads will allow users to see metrics for each post they make. The users in the test could easily sort their posts and check the likes, replies, and views they received on their posts. Meta's Threads will let the users further see the breakdowns of each post by followers and non-followers. This would help the users check how many users followed them from specific posts. Grok Free Version Now Available in New Zealand, Elon Musk’s X and xAI To Roll Out for All Users Soon.

Adam Mossari, Instagram's head, said that this feature would help users better understand how well their posts perform among the audience. It would help them see which type of content resonated with their audiences. It comes as Threads changed its algorithm, letting users see more content from accounts they follow.

After the US Election in 2024, X faced severe competition and allowed its rival Bluesky to gain massive active users on the platform. The Bluesky social recently surpassed 20 million users. X, previously known as Twitter, had several competitors before; however, these platforms were shut down and lost users. The surge in Bluesky's user base helped it reach its competitors, including X and Threads. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: Company Launches Lifetime Warranty on Smartphones To Address Green Line Display Issues.

The report mentioned that, considering this, Meta's Threads started working on features to appease users and introduce functionality to remain competitive and gain more users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).