Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Christo Joseph, Fellow of Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), Higher Education Researcher and Director- Garden City University, on the occasion of Teachers' day (September 5) presented his book - Bring Fun To Online Teaching - A Handy Guide For Inquisitive Teachers to Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N., Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Electronics, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and Ramanagar District In-charge Minister.

The forward of the book was written by the Minister, he congratulated Christo and stated, "This book is need of the hour as we progress to strengthen our teaching practices at all levels of education and implement the New National Education Policy in its true spirit."

Also Read | Venice Film Festival 2022: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Irina Shayk – Check Out the Best Dressed So Far!.

The book - Bring Fun To Online Teaching - A Handy Guide For Inquisitive Teachers, is a compilation of 20 online tools that a teacher can use to turn the classroom into a more dynamic space conducive for seamless knowledge transfer. From making videos for lecture to interactive lesson plans, from homework solutions to game-based learning solutions, these mindfully curated tools help a teacher gain control and master over the many dimension of a classroom. The book is available to purchase on www.christojoseph.in and will be available on Amazon Books by the end of the month.

Garden City Education Trust was established in 1992 by Dr Joseph V.G., In 2013, the Government of Karnataka passed the 'Garden City University Act', taking into consideration the merits of the Garden City Education Trust. The Garden City University Act received the assent of the Governor of Karnataka on March 26, 2013, and was published in the Karnataka Gazette on April 12, 2013. A new university campus is being developed in a lush green area spread over 50 acres of land, adjacent to the Volvo manufacturing plant. This is a part of the 175 acres township envisaged by Dr Joseph V G which would have Knowledge Parks, IT and BT Parks, Hotels and Convention Halls, Shopping Malls and Residential areas.

Also Read | US Open 2022: Karolina Pliskova, Aryna Sabalenka And Iga Swiatek Win Round of 16 Matches, Advance to Quarterfinals.

Media contact:Thomson Thomasthomson@gardencity.university+91-9243750005

This Story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)