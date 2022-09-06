Trust us when we say that the Venice Film Festival is serving better glamour than the Cannes Film Festival this time. The looks are dress dramatic and more fashionable. Right from Olivia Wilde who arrived to promote her next directorial, Don't Worry Darling to Irina Shayk whose sexy black silk gown had our attention almost instantaneously, the red carpet of this much-acclaimed film festival is filled with some top-notch appearances and has our hearts already. Don't Worry Darling Review: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles' Thriller Gets Mixed Reception From Critics, Says It 'Doesn't Stick the Landing'.

While Harry Styles did dominate the red carpet soon after his arrival, we also had some seniors like Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore who stuck to basics and dished out some eternal fashion goals. The team of Don't Worry Darling is busy making headlines for all the right and controversial reasons (read Pugh ditching her own movie's press conference) and while they are at it, we had Tessa Thompson who managed to put together some show stealer looks. To elaborate more on their individual fashion game, let's check out some of the best red carpet looks from the film festival so far. Did Harry Styles Spit on a Bemused Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Film Festival Premiere? Viral Video Leaves Twitterati Baffled!

Cate Blanchett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Sydney Sweeney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Penelope Cruz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Irina Shayk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Sadie Sink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEY ! (@octa.bot_st)

Tessa Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Olivia Wilde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Florence Pugh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Gemma Chan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Julianne Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

So, whose red carpet did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).