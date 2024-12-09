BusinessWire India

Princeton (New Jersey) [US], December 9: CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, services & solutions, announced that it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). CitiusTech was the winner of Industry Partner of the Year - Healthcare & Life Sciences; the category recognizes top AWS Partners with the Healthcare or Life Sciences Competency who deliver innovative mission-based wins for healthcare customers.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

"We are honored to be recognized by AWS as the Industry Partner of the Year for Healthcare & Life Sciences," said Saurabh Rana, Senior Vice President, CitiusTech. "This recognition highlights CitiusTech's unwavering focus on driving meaningful innovation in healthcare by leveraging AWS' advanced cloud technologies. Together with AWS, we are enabling healthcare organizations to transform their operations, improve patient care, and address some of the most complex challenges in the industry. This award reflects the strength of our partnership and shared commitment to shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences through technology."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

