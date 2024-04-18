PNN

New Delhi [India], April 18: City Mart, established in 2011, is a rapidly growing grocery supermarket chain in India. It offers a convenient neighbourhood shopping experience focusing on affordability and fresh products. Its stores, ranging from 500 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft, cater to daily household needs, from groceries and personal care items to essentials and toiletries.

City Mart Supermarket is a well-established name in retail brands founded by Seth Vijay Kishor Agarwal in 2011. It was formerly known as " Agarwal & Sons Traders." which was taken over by City Mart Supermarket Corporation.

City Mart is a complete family retail store offering a vast selection - from bakery and dairy products to fruits and vegetables, apparel, and homeware. It even has an online grocery store with over 22,000 products, ensuring on-time delivery and top quality.

Why Choose a City Mart Franchise?

City Mart recognises the growing demand for convenient and affordable grocery shopping. Its franchise program allows entrepreneurs to capitalise on this trend with the backing of a well-established brand. Franchisees benefit from City Mart's proven business models, established systems, and ongoing support, including assistance with location selection, store layout planning, staff training, and marketing strategies.

Becoming a City Mart Franchise Owner

The City Mart franchise journey starts with finding the correct location. They assist franchisees in securing a suitable space with minimal rent. City Mart then works closely with the franchisee to design the store layout, including signage, fixtures, and inventory selection, ensuring a high standard of presentation while minimising initial setup costs. Marketing and promotional support are also provided to help boost sales.

City Mart offers a variety of franchise models to cater to different investment levels and business goals. Here's a glimpse into some of the options:

Franchise Owned Franchise Operated (FOFO): The franchisee owns and operates the store in this model.

Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO): The franchisee owns the store, but City Mart manages its daily operations.

Warehouse Franchise Model: This model caters to larger-scale operations with a dedicated warehouse for bulk purchasing and distribution to smaller City Mart stores.

City Delivery Franchise Model: This franchise focuses on online grocery delivery, fulfilling orders from a central warehouse or partner stores.

Master Franchise Model (State Level): This option allows experienced entrepreneurs to become regional franchise developers, managing and supporting other City Mart franchises within a specific state.

Investing in a City Mart franchise offers a compelling opportunity to own and operate a successful grocery business. With their extensive support and proven track record, City Mart empowers individuals to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams while serving their communities with a convenient and affordable grocery shopping experience.

