New Delhi [India], March 3: Claight India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of global market intelligence firm Claight Corporation, has been named a finalist for the MRSI Golden Key Awards 2026, widely regarded as the most coveted honour in India's research and insights industry. The nomination follows a sweeping, on-the-ground dark spot identification study in which Claight's research teams surveyed more than 2,400 kilometres of Indian roads and flagged over 340 high-risk zones plagued by poor lighting, missing signage, and dangerous road geometry.The global market research firm's Indian arm identified over 340 hazardous road segments in a first-of-its-kind nationwide field study, earning a place among the finalists at India's most prestigious research industry awards

The 7th edition of the Golden Key Awards, organised by the Market Research Society of India (MRSI), is scheduled to take place on March 6, 2026, in Mumbai. The annual ceremony recognises research work that has made a demonstrable contribution to business growth, public policy, or social impact and being shortlisted places Claight India in a select group of organisations at the forefront of the country's research ecosystem.

What the Study FoundDark spots are stretches of road characterised by absent or inadequate street lighting, poor reflective infrastructure, and elevated accident frequency. They remain one of India's most persistent road safety challenges. Government data has previously identified thousands of such "dark spots" across national highways, but granular, independently verified field data has remained scarce.

Claight India's study set out to fill that gap. Researchers covered a corridor of over 2,400 kilometres, collecting geospatial data, conducting on-site risk assessments, and documenting infrastructure deficiencies at each location. The result: a verified database of more than 340 dark spots, each classified by severity and accompanied by specific remediation recommendations, from improved lighting and crash barriers to road geometry corrections and pedestrian safety upgrades.

The findings, according to people familiar with the project, have already drawn interest from infrastructure agencies and road safety advocacy groups looking for actionable, evidence-based inputs to guide remediation budgets and policy decisions.

This nomination is a testament to our team's commitment to using rigorous, ground-level research to address challenges that truly matter. Road safety being one of India's most urgent priorities," said Vishal Ranjan, Founder and CEO, Claight Corporation. "We built Claight on the belief that data should drive real-world impact, and this study reflects exactly that mission.

The Company Behind the ResearchClaight Corporation a portmanteau of "Clarity" and "Insight" has grown from a small start-up into one of the market research industry's most prominent global players over the past decade. The company today employs more than 480 professionals and operates out of offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, serving some of the world's top companies, including Fortune 500 corporations, across sectors ranging from automotive and chemicals to healthcare, food and beverage, energy, aerospace, and pharmaceuticals.

The firm has sustained an annual growth rate of over 40%, a figure it attributes to its focus on actionable intelligence, technology-enabled research platforms, and a client-first service model that spans syndicated studies, bespoke consulting, data analytics, and IP strategy.

Expert Market Research: The Syndicated Research PowerhouseOne of Claight's most visible brands is Expert Market Research (EMR) and Informes de Expertos, its syndicated research arm, which publishes upwards of 100 detailed market reports every month across more than 15 industry verticals. Covering everything from market sizing and segmentation to competitive landscapes and price forecasting, EMR has become a go-to intelligence source for procurement teams, strategy consultants, and senior executives at major corporations worldwide. The platform's depth of coverage spanning chemicals, advanced materials, agriculture, biotechnology, industrial automation, medical devices, electronics, telecommunications, and beyond reflects the breadth of Claight's domain expertise.

Procurement Resource: Intelligence for Smarter Supply ChainsProcurement Resource, Claight's dedicated procurement intelligence platform, serves supply chain and sourcing professionals with production cost analyses, commodity price indices, supplier intelligence, and make-versus-buy frameworks. In a global economy marked by supply chain disruption, raw material volatility, and shifting trade dynamics, the platform has positioned itself as an essential decision-support tool for procurement leaders seeking to manage costs, mitigate risk, and build operational resilience. Its proprietary cost models span hundreds of commodities across chemicals, metals, food ingredients, polymers, and energy products.

A Six-Country Operation Serving Global ClientsClaight's operational model is built for global delivery. Its US headquarters manages North American and European client relationships, while the India offices serve as the company's research and analytics engine, powering the majority of report production and custom engagements. The UK and Australia offices extend its reach across Europe and Asia-Pacific, and the Vietnam and Philippines centres provide specialised support in data analytics, operational research, and client services leveraging skilled talent pools in two of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies.

This distributed but tightly integrated structure allows Claight to serve clients across every major time zone, from multinational corporations and mid-market enterprises to government agencies and development organisations.

Why This MattersThe MRSI Golden Key Awards nomination signals a broader shift in how the Indian market research industry is being perceived. Companies like Claight are demonstrating that research can move beyond boardroom decks and quarterly forecasts to address issues of genuine public concern. In this case, the persistent road safety crisis that claims over 150,000 lives annually across India.

For Claight, the recognition also underscores its evolution from a syndicated report publisher into a diversified, global research and consulting enterprise capable of executing complex, field-intensive projects with real-world impact. With the Golden Key Awards ceremony set for March 6 in Mumbai, the industry will be watching to see if Claight India's dark spot study takes home one of the night's top honours.

Claight Corporation is a global leader in market research, consulting, and data analytics. Operating through its flagship brands: Expert Market Research and Procurement Resource, the company serves Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises from offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

