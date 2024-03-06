Mediawire

New Delhi [India], March 6: During his state visit to India in January 2024, French President Emmanuel Macron made a significant announcement regarding the launch of Classes Internationales, a ground-breaking program for Indian students seeking higher education in France. The initiative, detailed in a joint statement signed by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi on 26th January 2024, aims to facilitate Indian students' immersion in the French language and academic methodology at prestigious French universities before embarking on their chosen academic degree path. It reaffirms France's commitment to widening opportunities for Indian students and joins other major developments such as the introduction of the 5-year short-stay Schengen visa for Indian graduates, India's emergence as the largest recipient of academic scholarships from the French government, the signing of the MoU on the mutual recognition of academic diplomas between France and India in 2018, and the setting of a target to welcome 30,000 Indian students to France by 2030.

The Classes Internationales initiative aims to enhance the academic and professional careers of India's brightest high school graduates by facilitating their entry into France's prestigious educational landscape, which goes far beyond the English-language programs (1700+, full catalogue available here: https://taughtie.campusfrance.org/tiesearch/#/catalog) that they have until now been partial to. Whether students are already proficient in French or complete beginners, they can now enroll in French-taught undergraduate programs after completing a foundation year of immersive language training. The addition of this extra year fits seamlessly with the recommendation of the Indian National Education Policy for the introduction of 4-year undergraduate programs with multiple exit options in India.

The key features of the Classes Internationales program are its inclusiveness, diversity, and focus on excellence. Students are selected based on academic merit alone, regardless of their current level of French. Fees are capped at a very affordable level, especially at public universities, in a higher education system that is already unrivaled internationally for the affordability of tuition fees for international students. The program provides access to a wide range of disciplines and programs offered by prestigious French higher education institutions, including universities, grandes ecoles, and specialized schools. Participants benefit from immersion in French culture and language and participate in student activities alongside their peers. Additionally, the program's academic focus ensures that the language courses are tailored to the students' chosen fields of study, complemented by preparatory coursework. Outstanding students are eligible to receive scholarships from the French Embassy in India to support their educational endeavors in France, reinforcing India's position as the largest beneficiary of French scholarships.

Applications for the Classes Internationales program are open until 31st March 2024 for complete beginners and until 31st June 2024 for those who have already achieved the A2 level in French. Candidates can apply directly via www.classesinternationales.org. There is no entrance exam or academic test in the admission process: simply contact the partner university, send the required documents (available transcripts, possibly a letter of motivation), go through an online interview, and expect a quick decision. There are no fixed prerequisites, and you can only find out if you are a good candidate for the program by talking to the teams in France who are willing to examine your profile. Usually, good or excellent students in the fields listed by the university (could be science, humanities, engineering) can expect a positive result. The only thing to do is to write an email and start a discussion with the French institution.

Classes Internationales also address a very common problem: it takes time for 12th graders to adapt to university life, especially in a foreign country. The choice of this entry route ensures a smooth transition and increases the chances of success, while at the same time emphasizing progress in French and the discovery of the French higher education ecosystem. Additionally, Classes Internationales, an initiative of the French government, through the French public agency Campus France and the French Embassy in India, ensures that the welfare of the Indian student is at the center of every stage of the student's journey. They will be guided and accompanied at every step before and during their studies in France, and even after their studies for post-study opportunities when they join the dynamic France Alumni network. This initiative marks a significant step in promoting academic cooperation and cultural exchange between India and France, promising a bright future for Indian students seeking to broaden their horizons through international education.

